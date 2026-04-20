Standard Bank launches Kwacha Point agency banking service

* Designed to deliver ubiquitous banking solutions to every corner of Malawi and drive financial inclusion by expanding access to Malawians of all walks of life

* And in particular the under-served and rural communities through trusted local agents

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Stock Exchange-listed Standard Bank Plc has launched the Kwacha Point, the bank’s mass market agency banking solution, designed to deliver ubiquitous banking solutions to every corner of Malawi and drive financial inclusion by expanding access to Malawians of all walks of life — in particular the under-served and rural communities through trusted local agents.

Launched in Mchinji Boma’s central market, Chief Executive Phillip Madinga said the agency banking initiative will leverage on an extensive network of accredited local agents to bring secure, affordable financial services closer to individuals and businesses nationwide, with an emphasis on underserved and rural areas.

“Kwacha Point has been designed to allow customers to perform essential banking transactions — including cash deposits and withdrawals, balance inquiries, Quickash, and funds transfers to other banks — through approved retail shops, post offices, and other community-based businesses acting as bank agents,” he said.

The Chief Executive explained that the service operates on Standard Bank’s secure digital platform with real-time settlement and is fully regulated under the Reserve Bank of Malawi’s Agency Banking Guidelines.

Expanding financial inclusion through trusted touch points

“Financial inclusion is economic empowerment,” said Madinga. “Through Kwacha Point, we have enrolled agents to take banking to the people. These are businesspeople are already present within the local community and they then act as Agents of Standard Bank.

“A farmer here in Mchinji or a small trader in Nsanje should not have to travel for hours or lose a day’s income to access basic financial services.

“By partnering with trusted local entrepreneurs as our agents, we are building a ubiquitous banking ecosystem that is convenient, safe, and available where Malawians live and work. This is how we grow Malawi together,” Madinga said.

Gracing the launch was Mchinji District Council’s director of planning & development, Martin Pindamkono, who emphasised the importance of inclusive finance: “Agency banking is a welcome solution here in Mchinji, as for a long time our community has struggled to access Standard Bank’s services.

“This launch comes at the right time, as our community will now be able to conduct the transactions they need without necessarily having to travel to Lilongwe for the nearest Standard Bank branch.

“Each new Agent will be bringing the bank closer to its customers. Equal access to financial services is no longer a vision — it is now a reality we are seeing being built, agent by agent, village by village.”

Key features of the Standard Bank Agency Banking Service includes:

* Accessibility — banking beyond branches, 7 days a week, with extended hours through local agents;

* Security — all transactions are real-time, personal identity number (PIN)-protected, and instantly confirmed by SMS;

* Affordability — no need to commute to access banking and the charges are competitive;

* Convenience — depositing, withdrawing, sending money within Standard Bank and to other bank accounts; and

* Economic impact — job creation and offering new revenue streams for agent entrepreneurs to keep money circulating in local economies.

Standard Bank indicates that the initial rollout will be activated nationwide by June 2026, with a focus on districts with limited branch presence.

“Applying our battery of selection criteria, successful agents will undergo rigorous vetting, training, and branding to ensure service quality and customer trust.

“Standard Bank teams will conduct community sensitisation campaigns to educate the public on how to use agency banking safely and avoid fraud.”

The bank adds that the launch aligns with the MW2063 national vision and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Financial Inclusion Strategy, which prioritise digital financial services and agency models as key enablers of inclusive growth.