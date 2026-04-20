NBS Bank Charity Shield 2026 generates net income of K103.8 million

* Representing a 68.8% increase from the K61.7 million raised in 2025

By Duncan Mlanjira

The NBS Bank Charity Shield 2026 — between Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday, April 18, at Bingu National Stadium, has generated a net income of K103.8 million.

A statement from Football Association of Malawi (FAM) described this revenue as “a resounding success” as it represents a 68.8% increase from K61.7 million raised in 2025.

Gross revenue was K211.1 million, which is from K100 million from NBS Bank sponsorship, K108.9 million from ticket sales, and K2.1 million from broadcasting rights — and after total administrative & matchday expenses, brings the net at K103.8 million.

The administrative expenses are for the teams’ logistics (K40 million), teams & match equipment (K11.28 million), match officiation fees & logistics (K1,861,880) and marketing (570,087).

The matchday expenses were ticketing and commissions (K13,236,147), match organisation health, safety, town storming, accreditation (K4,280,870), security (police, stewards, private security, barriers, team police escort (K13,964,840), and stadium hire & utilities (K22,068,989).

“We extend our sincere gratitude to NBS Bank for increasing their sponsorship from MK60 million in 2025 to MK100 million in 2026,” the statement quotes FAM president Fleetwood Haiya. “We also thank the fans for turning out in large numbers not only to support their teams but also to contribute to this noble cause.

“A special mention goes to the participating teams for their commitment and enthusiasm in helping us raise funds for this worthy initiative.”

The NBS Bank Charity Shield 2026 was won-by-Mighty-Wanderers-for-the-first-time-and-after-four-attempts, by beating archrivals and seven-time champions, Nyasa Big Bullets — who denied them the title three times in 2016, 2019 and 2023.

Proceeds from the 2026 Charity Shield will be channeled towards the Green Girls Boarding initiative at Emvuyeni Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Mzimba District, in partnership with Plan International Malawi.

The project is expected to benefit 500 learners and focuses on clean cooking solutions and renewable energy to create a safer and more sustainable learning environment.

When NBS Bank Plc unveiled the k100-million-towards-the-organisation-of-the-Charity-Shield-2026/ last week, Head of Marketing, Frank Magombo emphasised that the financial institution was “particularly excited that the project at Emvuyeni CDSS is not just impactful, but scalable — offering a model that can be replicated across the country”.

“At NBS Bank, we are intentional about supporting initiatives that deliver sustainable, long-term value,” he said.

The proceeds from the football season opener has supported many initiatives in education, health and other economic social sectors and last year’s went towards https://www.maraviexpress.com/ construction-of-a-K125-million-solar-powered-water-system-for-Namanolo-Health-Centre in Balaka District, which was handed over on April 10.