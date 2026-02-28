Namibia oust defending champions Zambia in semis of COSAFA Women’s Championship to date South Africa in Sunday’s final

Juliana Blou’s injury time goal secured a place in the final for the Brave Gladiators

* South Africa defeated Zimbabwe 4-2 on penalties after their semi-final ended 1-1 in regular time

* Namibia’s last final in the COSAFA Women’s Championship was in 2006 when they lost 1-3 to same South Africa

Maravi Express

Namibia will meet hosts South Africa in the final of the COSAFA Women’s Championship 2026 after stunning defending champions Zambia with a 1-0 win in their semi-final yesterday — while their Sunday’s opponents defeated Zimbabwe 4-2 on penalties after their encounter ended 1-1 in regular time.

Veteran midfielder Zenatha Coleman set up Juliana Blou in injury time to secure victory for the Brave Gladiators and send them into their first final in 20 years (2006) when they lost 1-3 to same South Africa.

The Copper Queens were wasteful in front of goal in both halves. Margaret Belemu found Avell Chitundu inside the opening five minutes, but the latter sent the ball onto the roof of the net.

There was also an opportunity for captain Kabange Mupopo, but her effort did not trouble the Namibia goalkeeper. Eneless Phiri could also have scored from a free-kick, but missed the target as she shot just over the bar.

The match went into half-time deadlocked and it was Namibia who showed more urgency in the opening stages of the second half, with Coleman shooting wide. Zambia were again guilty of getting into the opposition half but could not find the killer instinct.

With the match looking set for a goalless draw and potential penalties, Zambia lost possession, Coleman pounced and slipped the ball through for Blou, who made no mistake with the all-important goal.

In the second game, Zimbabwe showed their intention to score as early as the second minute through Privilege Mupeti, forcing the South African defence into a clearance.

Nine minutes later, Mupeti found Ethel Chinyerere, who broke the deadlock with a stunner into the top corner from outside the box. Banyana Banyana had a chance to level through Nonhlanhla Mthandi inside 20 minutes, but her shot was too tame to cause Zimbabwe any problems.

There was another chance for the record seven-time champions to pull one back through Nthabiseng Majiya from a Shakira O’Malley pass, but she missed the target.

Majiya responded eight minutes after the half-hour mark, latching onto a Casey Gordon goal-kick and levelling the scores.

The changes made by Sithethelelwe Sibanda in the second half almost had an early impact as substitute Bridget Mutaurwa combined with Rutendo Makore, who also came off the bench, but the former COSAFA top goalscorer missed the ball by an inch.

The game ended 1-1 and was decided on penalties, with Gordon saving one spot-kick and Nokukhanya Ndlovu hitting the woodwork for Banyana won 4-2.

With two matches left to be played, the 3rd place playoff and the final, the biggest victory was achieved by Malawi who beat Lesotho 8-1 in group qualifying match and from 39 goals scored in 17 matches so far, 9 were achieved by the Scorchers.



They were from Deborah Henry’s hat-trick in the 8-1 win over Lesotho, Ireen Khumalo’s brace against Lesotho and the winner in the 1-0 triumph of Angola and one each from Vanessa Chikupila, Vitumbiko Mkandawire and Olivia Phikani.

Deborah, Khumalo and Lesotho’s Makhotso Moalosi exited with three goals apiece and the remaining players in the tournament in the race for the Golden Boot — are Zimbabwe’s Rutendo Makore with two goals, followed by one apiece by Leena Alweendo Millicent Hikuam & Juliana Blou (Namibia), Susan Banda, Avell Chitundu, Kabange Mupopo Agness Musesa & Regina Chanda (Zambia), Sibulele Holweni, Bonolo Mokoma, Thorisho Mphelo, Gabriela Salgado, Nonhlanhla Mthandi & Nthabiseng Majiya (South Africa), and Praynance Zvawanda & Ethel Chinyerere (Zimbabwe).

