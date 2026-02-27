Scorchers’ forward Deborah Henry selected in COSAFA Women’s Championship 2026 Group Stage Best XI

* Alongside left back Ireen Khumalo in the squad that has 3 Zimbabweans, one each from Lesotho, South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and eSwatini under coach Zimbabwe’s Sithethelewe Sibanda

* The NBM Women’s Premiership’s Golden Boot winner comes out of the tournament as leading top scorer with three goals sharing with Ireen Khumalo and Lesotho’s Makhotso Moalosi

By Duncan Mlanjira

In her debut appearance of the COSAFA Women’s Championship, Malawi Scorchers’ forward Deborah Henry has been selected the 2026 edition’s Group Stage Best XI alongside her team teammate, left back Ireen Khumalo.

They are in a squad that has three Zimbabweans; goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga, defenders Agnes Tumbare and Nobukhosi Ncube, and one each from Lesotho, forward Makhotso Moalosi; midfielders Sibongakonke Mzobe (South Africa); Zenatha Coleman (Namibia); Eneles Phiri (Zambia) and eSwatini defender Simangele Sikhondze — under Zimbabwe’s coach Sithethelewe Sibanda.

Deborah was used as an 84th minute substitute in the 0-2 loss to hosts South Africa in the opening match and coach Lovemore Fazili started her in his second match in which the Scorchers annihilated Lesotho 8-1 with Deborah claiming her first-ever international hat-trick.

Though she did not score in the third encounter against Angola which the Scorchers won 1-0 through Ireen Khumalo’s spectacular 40-yard free kick, Deborah troubled the Angolans to overall earn herself a place in the Group Stage Best XI.

Deborah Henry, Ireen Khumalo and Lesotho Makhotso Moalosi exited with three goals apiece and the remaining players in the tournament before the semifinals, 3rd place playoff and the final — in the race for the Golden Boot — are Zimbabwe’s Rutendo Makore with two goals, followed by one apiece by Leena Alweendo & Millicent Hikuam (Namibia), Susan Banda, Avell Chitundu, Kabange Mupopo Agness Musesa & Regina Chanda (Zambia), Sibulele Holweni, Bonolo Mokoma, Thorisho Mphelo, Gabriela Salgado & Nonhlanhla Mthandi (South Africa) and Praynance Zvawanda (Zimbabwe).

Deborah, who is the 2025 National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Women’s Premiership’s Golden Boot winner with 23 goals from 18 games, came under coach Fazili’s radar when she ended the first round of the NBM Women’s Premiership with 14 goals and was also the most decorated Player of the Match accolade winner.

She made it in Fazili’s 32-member provisional squad that prepared for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) qualifying matches against Angola but was left on the peripheral.

She is also a nominee of the Player of the Season award alongside Young Scorchers captain, Leticia Chinyamula and Ireen Khumalo. Deborah is recognised for her outstanding season that played a pivotal role in guiding Silver Strikers Ladies to the inaugural Premiership title.

Leticia Chinyamula was instrumental for Ascent Soccer, guiding the team to a second-place finish and ending the season as the second-highest goal scorer with 17 goals and earned three Player of the Match awards, underlining her influence and consistency throughout the campaign.

Ireen Khumalo was the pillar of the champions Silver Ladies’ defensive line, featuring in 17 of 18 matches and recording nine clean sheets. Beyond her defensive solidity, she was also influential going forward, contributing to eight goals during the season.

Deborah and Khumalo helped the Bankers conclud the NBM Women’s Premiership first round on a 100% winning record and finished the season with just two losses.

The group stage results

Wednesday, February 18

Group A: Lesotho 1-3 Angola; South Africa 2-0 Malawi

Thursday, February 19

Group B: eSwatini 0-2 Zimbabwe; Zambia 3-0 Botswana

Friday, February 20

Group C: Mozambique 0-2 Namibia

Saturday, February 21

Group A: South Africa 2-0 Angola; Malawi 8-1 Lesotho

Sunday, February 22

Group B: Botswana 1-1 eSwatini; Zambia 0-0 Zimbabwe

Monday, February 23

Group C: Namibia 1-1 Madagascar

Tuesday, February 24

Group B: Zimbabwe 1-0 Botswana; Zambia 2-1 eSwatini

Group A: South Africa 1-1 Lesotho; Angola 0-1 Malawi

Wednesday, February 25

Group C: Mozambique 2-0 Madagascar