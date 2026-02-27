Malawi Queens expatriate coach to dwell much on building foundation

Debbie Fuller

Victor Singano Jnr.

Newly-recruited Malawi national netball team expatriate coach, Debbie Fuller, has emphasised that her first major task will be mainly focusing on building a solid foundation for the team.

The New Zealander, who has been given a 1-year contract by the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM), made the remarks during her official unveiling ceremony which took place at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) Sports Complex in Blantyre — where she indicated that she believes Malawi has a lot of talent, which is capable of performing better at an international level if it is well managed.

She, therefore, highlighted that in her first step is to consider building a netball foundation as it is a fundamental key, which will help the country to produce top-notch netball players and make the transition process workable.

“I understand that the period I’ve been given might look short, but I am confident enough that with the plans I have I will manage to fulfill them and also meet the targets sets by NAM of taking the team to top seven in the world rankings as well as qualifying it to the Netball World Cup competition,” said Fuller.

Malawi National Council of Sports, interim Chief Executive Officer, Ivy Chinangwa applauded NAM for recruiting a world-class coach, who possesses a rich background in sport in terms of recording great achievements at top level.

Chinangwa assured NAM and all other netball stakeholders that the Sports Council is ready to provide support so that the coach should deliver the required targets and help to improve the standard of netball in the country.

“The coming in of an expatriate coach is a great milestone in our netball history considering the knowledge she have and as government we are eager to provide support because as a regulator of all the sporting disciplines, we always want to see our teams producing good results.

“We have no any doubt that this coach will change our netball, but that will also need the netball fraternity including the corporate world to support the project fully,” said Chinangwa.

NAM president, Vitumbiko Gubuduza said the association will do everything possible to support Fuller in her project which she also highlighted that it focuses on both short and long term plan so that they help to make the program realistic.

“The coach has shown all the signs of improving Malawi netball, and to ensure that her plans are fulfilled accordingly, we have given her the mandate to select the supporting technical officials of her choice whom she feel will manage to work together within the period of the contract.”

Official sponsors of Malawi Queens, NICO Group, through its head of marketing & customer experience, Taweni Gondwe Xaba, said the company is committed to working hand in hand with NAM and make sure they invest in every step taken as their mission is to see the Queens continue raising the Malawi flag high again and be the well-known brand globally.