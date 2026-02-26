The weight of the Soweto Derby jersey: Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday live on DStv and GOtv on Saturday



South Africa Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns clash this Saturday, February 28 to be beamed live on DStv and GOtv in the historical Soweto Derby.

This will be a do-or-die battle for Orlando Pirates as they aim to reclaim the PSL top spot from Mamelodi Sundowns, and the Soweto Derby lays bare the crushing psychological weight and tactical demands of Africa’s most passionate football rivalry.

In the pantheon of African football, a few fixtures bring the continent to a complete standstill. In North Africa, the Cairo Derby in Egypt between Al Ahly and Zamalek boils with ancient city rivalries while the Casablanca Derby in Morocco between Wydad and Raja turns the stands into a terrifying, beautiful canvas of flares and tifo.

Yet there is a unique, soul-stirring magic reserved solely for the Soweto Derby — when Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs clash, it is more than just a 90-minute football match; it is a cultural phenomenon that divides families, halts traffic and captures the imagination of millions.

On Saturday, the stakes have never been higher. As the two giants prepare to lock horns live on Showmax Premier League at 15h30 CAT, the context is suffocatingly tense.

For Orlando Pirates, this is a must-win encounter as Mamelodi Sundowns leapfrogged the Buccaneers on goal difference at the summit of the table — thus slip-up against their fiercest rivals isn’t just a loss of bragging rights; it could be the end of their title dreams.

Recently, at the MultiChoice studios, the air was thick with nostalgia and tactical insight as four men who know the crushing weight and soaring glory of this fixture sat down to preview the clash.

Orlando Pirates legends Innocent Maela and Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi, alongside Kaizer Chiefs icons Collins Mbesuma and Mandla Masango, peeled back the curtain on what it truly takes to survive — and conquer — the Soweto Derby.