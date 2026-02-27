Malawi Government and UK’s Children’s Investment Fund Foundation enhance MoU that supports 2024-2030 implementation of National Strategy on Ending Child Marriages

CIFF chairperson & founder Sir Christopher Hohn congratulates Minister Navicha after the official signing of the MoU at CIFF Headquarters in London watched by High Commissioner Dr. Thomas Bisika

By Duncan Mlanjira

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability & Social Welfare, Mary Navicha presided over the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Malawi Government and United Kingdom’s Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) in which CIFF is supporting the implementation of the National Strategy on Ending Child Marriages (2024-2030) at an initial cost of US$20 million.

CIFF is an independent philanthropic organisation, with offices in London, Beijing, Addis Ababa, Nairobi and New Delhi, working with a wide range of partners to transform the lives of children and adolescents.

Malawi High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Thomas Bisika reports that Minister Navicha is in the UK to meet Commonwealth Secretariat, the UK government and civil society organisations (CSOs) focusing on gender equality & women’s empowerment; democracy; human rights — including the rights of persons with disabilities.

The meetings are also discussing the empowerment of diverse social groups, including women, youth and persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government has launched a Health Partnership Programme aimed at strengthening collaboration with Malawi to improve healthcare delivery.

At the launch on Wednesday, Scotland’s Country Representative, Dan Pine said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening health systems and ensuring access to quality services.

“The new leadership in Malawi has shown its commitment to ensuring Malawians live healthy lives and have access to proper equipment in hospitals,” Pine said.

Secretary for Health Dr. Namarika commended Scotland for its continued support, particularly in addressing non-communicable diseases and improving dental management infrastructure in the country.

Dr. Namarika also highlighted Scotland’s role in training dentists and promoting good governance within Malawi’s health sector, describing the collaboration as key to improving health outcomes nationwide.