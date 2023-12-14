Moroccan Yacine Bounou nominated for FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the Year award

* He was active with Morocco in the semi-finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup — pulling off a series of sensational saves



* He was ranked third last year, behind Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez, who won the award as well as Courtois

Just hours after being voted Africa’s Best Goalkeeper at the CAF Awards 2023, Moroccan Yacine Bounou has been nominated for another individual award — the 2023 FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the Year.

This is the second time in a row for the the Montreal native to be among the three finalists for this prestigious award to compete along with Belgian Thibaut Courtois and Brazilian Ederson to be announced on January 15 in London.

Bounou, who is now playing for Saudi Arabia giants, Al Hilal, won the European Football League and the European Super Cup with his former club, Sevilla, and enjoyed an exceptional 2023.

Bounou, who was active with Morocco in the semi-finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup — pulling off a series of sensational saves — ranked third in this category of the award last year, behind Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez, who won the award as well as Courtois.

By winning the Africa Goalkeeper of the Year, the Moroccan hero further cemented his legendary status — beating fellow nominees Andre Onana of Cameroon and Egypt’s Mohamed El-Shenawy to the prestigious prize.

The 32-year-old’s cat-like reflexes and sharp decision-making frustrated world-class attackers throughout Morocco’s historic World Cup semi-final run in Qatar.

Bounou’s aerial dominance and commanding presence also kept the Atlas Lions firmly in matches as they became Africa’s first-ever World Cup semi-finalists and elevated his reputation to become Africa’s undisputed number one keeper in 2022.

Affectionately nicknamed ‘Bono’, he is the first African goalkeeper to ever be ranked in the top 15 for the Ballon d’Or and his 13th place finish in the 2022 standings highlights his increasing stature as a barrier between the posts.

If he can maintain the form that has made him an impenetrable obstacle for opposition attackers, Morocco are certain to win more laurels.

He is yet to further cement his credentials at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cote d’Ivoire 2023 in January where the Atlas Lions are in a comfortable Group F containing DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania.

Senegal, who clinched their first ever AFCON title in Cameroon, are drawn in Group C against Cameroon, Guinea and AFCON debutants Gambia in what looks a competitive pool.

The hosts Cote d’Ivoire were paired with regional rivals Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau while Egypt, hunting a record-extending eighth continental crown, renew hostilities with Ghana in Group B in a repeat of the 2010 final which the Pharaohs won late.

Cape Verde and Mozambique complete Group B while Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola add further star quality to Group D in another exciting pool.