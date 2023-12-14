Hosts Zimbabwe take on Malawi in both boys and girls divisions as CAF schools championship kick off

* Other contenders in the group are Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique and Angola — for both boys and boys

Malawi schools national team open their campaign of the CAF African Schools Football Championship COSAFA qualifiers, Zimbabwe 2023 that gets underway at Gateway High School in Harare with a clash against hosts Zimbabwe in Group A.

The squads are being coached by Moses Chimbetete and Linda Kasenda and according to Fam.mw, this year’s rules will see the boys playing 11-aside on a full pitch while girls will play 8-aside on a half pitch. In both competitions it will be 20 minutes per half, with a 10-minute halftime break.

The two full squads comprise:

Boys

Goalkeepers: Precious Malunga (Mbayani Primary), Adam Daiton (Baka Primary), Chisomo Mdoka (Salima Secondary);

Defenders: Abdul Razack Mohamed (Anthens), Jefery Bisani (Anthens), Wilfred Mapira (Riverside Private), Menson Mwakapenda (Chibavi Primary), James Lumbe (Salima Secondary), James Msongole (Salima Secondary);

Midfielders: Justin Chipewa (Nansengwe), Shadreck Nyirenda (Boma CDSS), Faizal Mangulenje Phiri (Anthens), Moffat Mnyontho (Mphatso Private), Hajir Muhajiri (Otama Private), Amos Nyirenda (Chibavi CDSS), Okestar Kanyenda (Zolozolo CDSS), Angel Manda (Kauwa), Yamikani Masamba (Mwanazanga);

Strikers: Tinga Nkhoma (Anthens), Chisomo Mbewe (Chankhoni CDSS), Ishumael Bwanali (Salima Secondary)

Girls

Goalkeepers: Violet Tsokwe (Chilambula), Bridget Afiki (Likuni);

Defenders: Maureen Mataya (Bangwe), Thokozani Enock (Kakule), Tabitha Betha (Kang’oma), Martha Mwakikunga (ChibaviI;

Midfielders: Faluna Umali (Easy Private), Victoria Mkwala (Anthens), Juliet Kaluwa (Anthens), Rabecca Banda (M’buka), Debora Jere (Anthens);

Strikers: Ethel Tambala (Athens), Sofina Mandiseni (Nafutsa), Zione George (Chibavi), Khumbiso Gudugwe (Mwenyekondo).

The COSAFA Zone takes centre stage after CAF recently concluded successful editions in the WAFU B (Togo) and CECAFA (Kenya) Zones recently.

South Africa and Angola opened their bid for glory with a Group B clash at 10h00 this morning while Zambia and Namibia were in action on another pitch at the same time.

There will be a total of 20 fixtures played on the opening day, with 20 more scheduled for Friday, when the group phase will come to a close.

The winners of each of the two pools in both divisions will then face each other in a final on Saturday at 10h00, with the Boys’ at 12h00 and before then, the runners’ up in each pool will contest for the bronze medal.