RBM’s ICT manager Katengeza’s cousin involved in her gruesome murder; Has since been arrested

The suspect Amos Katengeza and the late Agnes’ valuables stolen from her vehicle

* He was living in her house and was the one who reported that she was missing on September 23

* Investigations are ongoing and at advanced stage to nail the half brother’s accomplices

By Duncan Mlanjira

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) ICT & network administrator, Agnes Katengeza’s cousin, Amos Katengeza has been arrested suspected to have been involved in her gruesome murder in September.

This contained in a Lilongwe Police Station’s report dated December 14, 2023, which has gone viral on social media, which national police public relations officer, Peter Kalaya described as an internal memo that has been leaked.

Kalaya said they will release an official statement on the case as the police conclude their investigations that are ongoing and at advanced stage to nail Amos’ accomplices.

Katengeza was found dead on September 25 in her own car in Area 47, Sector 1, behind Gateway Mall in Lilongwe and according to the leaked police report, Amos has been traced from the electronic valuables that went missing from Agnes’ car — that include ENVY HP laptop; Iphone 13 mini cellphone; Ipad; power bank; an expand suitcase and carton loaded with INUKA produces.



Agnes’ live-in sister Egnat reported to police that the RBM top official was murdered by unknown criminals and dumped her in her trunk of her official vehicle, Sportage BY 4159.

The police report says Lilongwe Police Station’s Supt. George Oscar Mizere and his team identified Amos of Kachitsa Village, T/A Chiwere, as directly connected to the case and have further recovered all the valuables robbed from late Agnes during the gruesome murder.

The report indicates that on December 7, Supt. Mizere and his team travelled to Blantyre to trace an Iphone 6, which was stolen from Agnes’ house almost four months prior to her murder incident.

Their investigations led them to a phone technician, who confirmed to have recieved the stolen IPhone 6 and disclosed to the police that he wiped out the phone’s iCloud account bearing late Agnes’ name.

Pinned further, the technician also revealed to have also received Iphone 13, Ipad and laptop and wiped passwords — all gadgets had the deceased’s iCloud accounts.

He thus disclosed that Amos was the one accountable for all the gadgets and upon launching a manhunt, the suspect was successfully arrested at Blanytre Market, who was found with an Ipad and power bank belonging to Agnes that were robbed during murder.

The report further says as Amos wasn’t being cooperative to disclose where he sold the laptop, the investigation team managed to recover the ENVY HP laptop from a businessman within Blantyre Market, who revealed he received it from Amos himself.

The Iphone 13 mini wasn’t being traced within Malawi network systems as Amos still wasn’t being cooperative but “through a well-coordinated network of informats, the investigation team discovered the phone was sold in Maputo, Mozambique using an agent based at Namwera in Mangochi”.

The police managed to retrieve the phone back to Malawi, which was discovered to have been sold by Amos at K500,000.

The report says Amos has now voluntarily admitted to have taken an active part in the brutal murder of Agnes and that call logs of his phone number clearly showed that he was at the site where her body was dumped.

This was after analysis of his call log in relation to the time captured on the CCTV footage when Agnes’ vehicle was being dumped behind Gateway Mall.

His accomplices to the murder left all items stolen from Agnes’ car in his custody as part of his rewards in additional to some promised monetary deal and he sent the items to his girlfriend in Blantyre through courier services.

The police have thus discovered that Amos is Agnes’ strong relation from another family and was staying together in her house before betraying her and was the one who publicised early reports that she was missing on September 23 at around 14:00hours soon after her killing.

The police report indicates that investigations are ongoing and at advanced stage to nail Amos’ accomplices and a source confided in Maravi Express that it seems Amos was dealing in drugs with some foreign nationals suspected to be Nigerians, which the late Agnes discovered it after he was seen with too much money.

“She had asked him to reveal what he was doing to earn such money and threatened to report him to police, which Amos reported to his Nigerian business partners, who likely did the killing with him participating and collecting her items,” said our source.