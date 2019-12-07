MCP reinstates suspended members who contested as independent candidates

By Duncan Mlanjira

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has reinstated some of their members who were suspended prior to the May 21 tripartite elections after they declared to run as independent candidates.

Prior to the elections, some of the members were not happy with the way the party’s primaries were conducted and they decided to run as independents but according to MCP’s regulations and practices, such members get suspended.

A memo from the party’s secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka, says this action to suspend such members was made prior to the 2014 elections but after those polls, those who held positions were reinstated to their respective ranks.

“There have been inquiries, in writing and otherwise, by those that had been in positions but were suspended for standing as independents, about their party’s positions on their suspensions,” Mkaka said.

“Following the 2014 precedent and in consultation with the President [Dr. Lazarus Chakwera], I would like to advise that all those that had been suspended be reinstated to their positions with immediate effect.

“The lifting of the suspensions is subject to ratification by the National Executive Committee that passed the suspension resolution, during the next National Executive Committee meeting.”

MCP went on to inform its members that if there are vacancies at different levels, the different committees at those levels should fill the same in consultation amongst the committees and with other relevant stakeholders as per the party’s constitution and practice.

“Besides, as you consider filling up the vacant positions, consideration should be given to independent Members of Parliament who have since rejoined the party and are serving as bona fide members,” says Mkaka in the memo dated December 6.