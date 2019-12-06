Navicha laments social stereotyping

Minister of Gender, Women and Disability Mary Navicha was on 6th of November 2019 in Ulongwe in Balaka District where she was Guest of Honour at the 16 Days Gender Violence against Women Campaign.

The minister said social stereotyping and violence at both domestic and societal levels are some of the other manifestations that have retarded our fight against poverty.

” since women comprise the majority of the population that is below the poverty line and are in abject poverty, given the harsh conditions of social discrimination, macro and micro economic policies and poverty eradication polices must specifically come into action now if we are to end the violence against women into our societies, the minister said who is also Deputy Government Chip Whip in Parliament.

The Minister also promised that steps are taken on board by DPP led Government of Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika to mobilize our people mainly women by offering them a range of economic and social options,along with necessary support mechanisms to enhance their capabilities to make them empowered.

Later in the afternoon the Minister visited women at Balaka Police Station where she appreciated their economic hard working spirit that has changed their family status though under difficult conditions.

“I have come here not as tourist but as partner in eradicating poverty in our homes under the wise and dynamic leadership of our President, Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika who always thinks of women empowerment most of his time. This is why at Global level he has an ambassadorial office on the women empowerment”, the minister said who is also MP for Thyolo Thava Constituency.

One woman who spoke on behalf of others thanked the Minister for her spirit since she took over the post for hitting the ground running with her Deputy, Grace Kwelepeta.

She later gave out certificates of recognition to those who have done well in their businesses.