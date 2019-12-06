Burkina Faso great Jonathan Pitroipa retires from international football

By www.ghanasoccernet.com

Burkina Faso forward Jonathan Pitroipa has called it quit in his incredible international football career after over a decade with the Stallions.

After making his debut for Burkina Faso in 2006, Pitroipa has gone ahead to feature at the 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017 editions of the African Cup of Nations, scoring two goals in the 2013 tournament as Burkina Faso ended as runners-up.

He also emerged as the Player of the Tournament in the 2013 edition.

The 33-year-old took to his Facebook page to announce his retirement from the Burkina Faso team.

“Of course, the decision was very difficult to make, but it’s time for me to write another page of my life,” he wrote on Facebook.

“These years spent with the national team have been incredibly emotional and above all an incredible life experience.

“I would first like to thank my teammates, supporters, people involved near and far and without forgetting my loved ones, my family who made this adventure so special.

“I am proud to have put on the jersey and have contributed to writing the most beautiful pages in the history of Burkina Faso football.”

Pitroipa made 76 appearances for the Stallions, scoring 17 goals and registering 11 assists.

“I hope I can continue to bring my experience to my young talented brothers, so that in turn, they make us dream, by raising the colours of our dearest nation,” he continued.

“I will be very honoured to continue to contribute outside the field, to the progress of Burkina Faso football.”

He made five international appearances this year including Burkina Faso’s opening two group games in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying as they drew 0-0 with visitors Uganda and won 2-1 in South Sudan.

The Burkinabe are in the group that also has Malawi. The Flames won against South Sudan 1-0 at home before losing 0-2 away to Uganda.

Pitroipa almost missed the 2013 Nations Cup final through suspension after being sent off for two yellow cards as they beat Ghana on penalties, however his second caution was overturned after referee admitted he had made a mistake.

His club career has seen him play for Freiburg and Hamburg in Germany before moving to French side Rennes, he then spent three seasons in the United Arab Emirates followed by a switch to Belgium and then to Paris FC, where he is currently plying his trade at French Ligue 2 side.