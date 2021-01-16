Malawi records highest number of COVID-19 admissions at 167; new cases at 562; nine new related deaths

* Active cases surpasses 5,000 mark, related deaths reach 300



* New locally transmitted infections at 556, Blantyre highest at 216

* Of the active cases, 167 are admitted in 18 hospitals, Blantyre highest at 71

* 6 of new deaths from Lilongwe, two from Blantyre, one from Nkhotakota

By Duncan Mlanjira

In the past 24 hours of Saturday, Malawi has registered 562 new COVID-19 cases, nine new related deaths, 18 new recoveries and the highest number of admissions at 167 in 18 hospitals across the country — with Blantyre still as the highest at 71.

However, co-chairperson of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka takes cognizance that these are trying times for the country “but all is not lost”.

“We should not despair or lose hope as we can stop the spread of the disease if all of us act decisively and choose to adhere to the preventive measures.

“I have observed that there is fear, worry, stress and anxiety among the public with how the disease is spreading. Let me point it out that these are expected responses to perceived or real threats, and at times when we are faced with uncertainty or the unknown.

“As such, it is expected that people are experiencing fear in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Added to the fear of contracting the virus in a pandemic such as COVID-19 are the significant changes to our daily lives in support of efforts to contain and slow down the spread of the virus.”

Dr. Phuka, therefore, says it is important that the public should look after their mental health, as well as their physical health wellbeing and encourages them to calm down and concentrate on how collectively they can stop the disease from spreading further.

“If we work together in unity and solidarity, we should be able to defeat this pandemic,” he continued to say. “It is important at this point that we should be able to identify through testing those that have the disease, isolate them while receiving appropriate care depending on the severity of the disease.

“The contacts of the confirmed cases should also be tested for COVID-19. If you feel stressed during this period, please seek psychosocial support by calling your nearest facility or by calling 54747 (Airtel) or 929 (TNM) or 0882 431 111.

“Coping with stress in a healthy way will make all of us stronger in all ways and it will be easier to defeat the pandemic.”

He also observed that there is general late health seeking behaviour among people whereby patients are arriving late at treatment units while in severe state that is resulting in poor disease outcomes.

“The chances of one recovering from COVID-19 increases when the disease is identified as early as possible hence the need for prompt health seeking behaviour.

“I would like to encourage the public to promptly inform the health authorities by calling toll-free number 54747 (Airtel) or 929 (TNM) whenever one is experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms such as fever, cough, flu, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell and tiredness.

“This will help us to identify the disease in early stages so that appropriate care can be given immediately.

“Let me also encourage those that have been confirmed to COVID-19 positive to promptly seek care if they are experiencing shortness of breath.

Of the new cases, 556 are locally transmitted infections with Blantyre as the highest at 216, 149 from Lilongwe, 57 from Neno, 25 from Mzimba South, 21 from Karonga and 13 from Mulanje.

Nine are from Dowa, eight from Mchinji, seven each from Chikwawa, Kasungu, and Thyolo, six from Phalombe, five each from Chiradzulu, Dedza, and Mangochi, four from Mwanza, three each from Balaka and Nkhotakota, two each from Ntchisi and Salima and one each from Chitipa and Nkhata Bay districts.

Six are imported infections — three from Mangochi, two from Mzimba South, and one from Blantyre districts.

Six of the new deaths are from Lilongwe, two from Blantyre, and one from Nkhotakota districts.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 11,785 cases including 300 deaths (case fatality rate is at 2.55%) and of these cases, 1,851 are imported infections and 9,934 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 5,992 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome — bringing the total number of active cases to 5,283.

Of the active cases 167 are admitted in 18 hospitals — 71 at Queen Elizabeth Central in Blantyre; 50 in Lilongwe, seven in Mzimba North and five each in Karonga and Zomba.

They are four each in Mzimba South, Mangochi, and Mulanje, three each in Kasungu, and Dedza, two each in Dowa, Nkhotakota, Rumphi, and Chiradzulu and one each in Mchinji, Balaka, and Thyolo districts.

Dr. Phuka emphasizes that to effectively reduce and stop the coronavirus from spreading, there is need for a collective effort to contain the pandemic by comprehensively following all the preventive and containment measures such as:

* Frequent handwashing with soap, proper wearing of mask, avoiding over-crowded places, practicing cough and sneeze etiquette, staying home if you have flu like symptoms and decontaminating commonly touched surfaces.

“Watch your distance! Wash your hands! Wear your mask! Seek for care early upon development of symptoms of COVID-19.”