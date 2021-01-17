Onjezani Kenani’s fundraising appeal to buy oxygen pressure regulators hits over K8m in 24 hours

* The fact is that the people are suffering out there and some are dying



By Duncan Mlanjira

One of Malawi’s well-known social issues commentator, Onjezani Kenani has initiated an appeal to the public to fundraise in order to buy oxygen pressure regulators for hospitals and within 24 hours since the appeal was posted on Facebook, over K8 million has been raised.

In his appeal, Kenani wrote: “Friends, I prefer action. We can be pointing out things our government is not doing right, but the fact is that the people are suffering out there and some are dying.

“As the government does its part, you and I can chime in and do ours. I am calling for donations so that we can buy oxygen pressure regulators — they enable oxygen cylinders to deliver oxygen to patients.

“New ones can cost 200 pounds sterling (GBP), but I have seen some on ebay that cost GBP30. A friend in the UK bought some of these for a district hospital in Malawi, and they’re working just fine.

“The problem is that there is NO supplier for these in the region. They are probably the most durable among the different regulators out there.

“We, Malawians have always beautifully come together at such times to do our part. The government is trying its best, but you and I can also make a difference.

“I am calling for donations to my bank account. I will — as I have always done — account for every single tambala. I am starting the ball rolling by donating $140 (K100,000). If all of us can do our part, we could make a difference.”

He indicated that those interested can donate to his National Bank account number 1855988 (Stanley O. Kenani, Lilongwe Branch, SWIFT code: NBMAMWMW and to drop him a message when one has donated, or send an email at stanleykenani@yahoo.com.

His Paypal account is also stanleykenani@yahoo.com. Airtel Money: 0999306684 and TNM Mpamba: 0888301039.

“Those who want to send to my Swiss or US bank accounts, please get in touch via inbox.

“We cannot just watch the house burning and shout instructions at firefighters, save this, save that, no. Let us run into the fire and save what we can. Friends in Malawi and the diaspora, let’s do this.

“We will donate these supplies to the Queen Elizabeth Central, Zomba Central, Kamuzu Central and the Mzuzu Central Hospitals.

After 24 hours, the National Bank account had K3,773,457; PayPal (1,304 Swiss francs); Gofundme (1,215 euros); Airtel Money (K1,063,000); TNM Mpamba (K60,000); Swiss Account ($820) and US account ($400) with total at K8,036,000.

“Thank you very much for contributing. We launched this appeal 18 hours ago, and we are here now. The needs are immense. Let us do what we can.

“Some are saying: ‘But why deposit to his personal account?’ And they are right to ask such a question. In our country, money is usually stolen or misused.

“But those who are depositing the money to my account are doing so based on the history of me they are familiar with. On this page, we have raised money and sent children to India for heart surgery and other problems.

“We have raised money to pay school fees for scores of children, and to assist some Malawians of albinism when their future was in peril. We raised money to buy bicycles for school teachers at a primary school in the Lower Shire.

“We once raised K5 million for flood relief in the Lower Shire, here, on this page, gave people food and buckets they critically needed.

“Heck, we even raised money to defend our vote! We have done a lot together. Every single tambala that has been donated has been accounted for.

“For us to open an account for COVID-19 relief, the bureaucratic quagmire would take three months to navigate, and we do not have such time.

“Some think it is for my personal glory that I am doing this. Frankly, it is evil to think that efforts to save lives can be viewed as being undertaken for personal glory — people are dying out there.

“Some of those donating have told me, ‘Mr Kenani, I have just been in hospital due to COVID-19. It’s bad. I’m glad to contribute to this effort’.

“Those who want to find fault with our efforts, it is their right to do so, and they are free to criticize us the way they want. In any case, they can spend their money on bread or alcohol, it is their money, after all. We are not taking it by force. This is entirely voluntary.

“As for those who want to save lives, please join me. Your contribution, no matter how little, will make a difference.”

But then some thieves tried to create an alternative Airtel Money account, duping people as if Kenani’s account was full, forcing him to issue a warning not to send Airtel Money contributions to anybody called Lisa Chirwa.

“It’s a thief trying to steal from Malawians using my name,” he said before later informing the public that Airtel has blocked the Lisa Chirwa account.

“Anybody who tries to torpedo this initiative will have their number immediately blocked, and law enforcement agencies will be notified accordingly. Be warned.”

Amongst the contributors is a Cabinet Minister who donated K100,000 but preferred not to be mentioned as he donates in his individual capacity.

Kenani said a friend of his contributed K100,000 and it was accompanied with a message: “After losing my uncle on Friday to COVID-19 and seeing the reality of the situation at Queen’s, I just have to help someone else in need.

“It’s not much, but perhaps it might save a life. Thank you for this effort. May God bless you abundantly. I make this contribution to my uncle’s memory. Be blessed.”

Another donation from a lady who sent K50,000 on Sunday morning, had this message: “These are donations I received from well-wishers for my brother’s funeral yesterday. I thought I should forward them towards a great cause. It’s not a lot but I hope it makes a difference.”

Last week, Muslim Youth United (MYU) sent out an appeal for financial support from well-wishers in the same manner done by Kenani and within a week after the initiative by this philanthropy arm of Muslims in Malawi exceeded the target of K5 million to raise funds to procure COVID-19 medical equipment for Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

MYU, which adopted two pediatric wards at Queens and named ‘We Care’ wards, will buy medical equipment such as patient monitors; latex gloves; surgical masks; medical gowns; enoxaparin and heparin.

Last month, MYU donated 300 face shields to Queen Elizabeth’s COVID-19 health care workers in recognition of the noble work they are involved in the fight against the spread of the pandemic.

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year, the grouping donated health products for the We Care wards that included 1,000 face masks, 50 washing stations, liquid dispensers and disinfectant fluids.