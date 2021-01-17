Kidney Foundation postpones State House vigil to pave way for dialogue

From left: Isha Mataka member of Kidney Foundation, Martha Kwataine Presidential advisor on NGOs, chairperson Frank Mwale and member Denis Nyirenda

By John Saukira

The Kidney Foundation of Malawi has put on hold its intention it recently announced that it would hold vigil at State House gates in order for the government to swiftly address the current situation of the dialysis unit at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH).

At a press briefing in Lilongwe, the Foundation’s chairperson Frank Mwale said the postponement of the vigil is aimed at giving chance for dialogue.

He said, in liaison with patients, guardians and Malawians of goodwill, they intended to voice out their concerns over increasing poor services due to poor and faulty dialysis machines at KCH.

The Kidney Foundation planned to march along the streets and subsequently hold a vigil at State House on Monday, January 18 to convince President Lazarus Chakwera to accept an audience so that he intervenes on the current situation of the KCH dialysis unit.

He announced that the vigil has been shifted to a later date as there is a process open for started on Friday, January 15 with the State House officials, including the presidential advisor on NGOs Martha Kwataine, and presidential advisor on safe motherhood and reproductive health, Dorothy Ngoma.

Mwale said the foundation wants the President to address challenges which patients with kidney problems face at KCH such as “ineffectiveness of the machines which are killing people one by one”.

“The dialysis machines at KCH have become a known death trap that is taking innocent lives one by one, a situation that can be avoided so easily should relevant government officials showed interest in providing amicable solutions on time.

“Time without number, the foundation has engaged the KCH management, the Ministry of Health and also held a meeting once with the Parliamentary committee on health and presented the challenges the unit is facing, but no solution was provided.” Mwale said.

In her response during the press conference, Presidential Advisor on NGOs, Martha Kwataine said government believes in rule of law and that is why she engaged the Foundation to resolve the issues through dialogue.

She said within seven days they will meet again where response and direction of the matter will be mapped.

Kwataine said the issues have just surfaced during the new regime and currently the leadership had no information.

Mwale said the way forward is for the government to buy new machines since currently out of 17 machines at Kamuzu Central, only 4 are working.

Kidney Foundation is a NGO advances the welfare of patients with kidney problems. Many of its clients depend on dialysis to manage their conditions.

These services have largely been provided by the public central hospitals.