MEC advertises for bids to supply and deliver various goods under Framework Agreement

Maravi Express

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is inviting sealed bids from eligible bidders for supply and delivery of various goods — HP Toners; Ricoh Toners; consumables for HP and Ricoh printers as well as paper-related and general stationery.

The Commission is also in need of tyres and batteries for motor vehicles — saloons, 4 x 4, buses, land cruisers and trucks.

The bid process is under Framework Agreement and tender reference number MEC/2020/2021/FWA/NCB/004.

The Commission says bidding will be conducted in accordance with the open National Competitive Bidding(NCB) procedures contained in the Government of Malawi’s Public Procurement Legal Framework and is open to all bidders.

All Interested eligible bidders may obtain further information from MEC and inspect the bidding documents during office working hours at the address:

The Procurement Manager,

1st Floor, Malawi Electoral Commission, Chisankho House,

Off Chileka Road, Opposite Mwaiwathu Hospital, Private Bag 113, Blantyre, Malawi.

Email Address: edbandda@gmail.com and copy to mercynyanda@gmail.com Tel: 0999 312 409/0991 688 820 Fax: 01 821 846/ 01 822 149

The Commission further says a complete set of bidding documents in English may be purchased by interested bidders or their representatives at MEC cash office upon payment of a non-refundable fee of MK10,000per tender and collected from the office of the Procurement Manager also during office working hours from 8.00am to 12.00pm and from 1.00pm to 4.00pm.

The method of payment will be cash or bank certified cheque and the bids, clearly marked on the outer envelope with tender name and reference number, must be delivered to the Procurement Manager’s address.

The bids must be deposited in the tender box located at the reception on the ground floor of Chisankho House in Blantyre at or before 14:00 hours local time on 8th February, 2021.

All bids must be accompanied by a duly signed and stamped Bid Securing Declaration Form. Electronic bidding will NOT be permitted and late bids shall be rejected.

Bids will be opened in the presence of the bidders’ representatives who choose to attend at Grace Bandawe Conference Centre along Chileka Road, Opposite Phoenix International School in Blantyre at 14:00 hours local time on 8th February, 2021.

MEC says it does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any other bid and reserves the right to cancel the whole or in part of the procurement proceeding at any stage.