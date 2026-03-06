MACRA invites revoked broadcasting license holders to a dialogue on Monday and Tuesday

* The interviews follow a recent call for resubmission of eligible former licensees whose licenses were revoked within the past 10 years

* To submit requests for reconsideration of their cases in line with the principles of administrative Justice, transparency and fair regulation

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has invited revoked broadcasting license holders to a dialogue on Monday and Tuesday (March 9-10, 2026) to be held at MACRA head office, 8 Kasungu Crescent, 31225 at Chichiri opposite the Museum of Malawi.

A notice by MACRA’s acting Director General, Mayamiko Nkoloma, highlights that each participant shall be required to bring a copy of the licence previously held; all correspondence between MACRA and the applicant pertaining to the revocation that was to have been submitted by today, March 6; and documents demonstrating their technical and financial capacity.

Time allocated is one hour for the following: FM 101 Radio Station (10h00); Beyond FM Radio Station (11h00); CFC TV Radio Station (14h00); Galaxy FM (15h00); and Touch of Faith Radio (16h00) — all on Monday.

Tuesday is for Usisya Community Radio (09h00); Sapitwa FM Radio Limited (10h00); Rainbow TV (11h00); Maziko Radio Station (14h00); and Dziko FM Radio Station (15h00).

MACRA has also invited National Bus Company for similar interview, whose Post & Courier licence was revoked and have been slotted space from 16h00 at the same venue and to bring the same relevant requirements as in the broadcasting licensees.