One NICO fortifies spirit of collaboration to anchor Malawi’s economic development plans

NICO Holdings Group Chief Operating Officer, Kwanele Ngwenya

* As lead sponsor of MCCCI Business Leaders’ Summit 2026 currently underway in Mangochi under the theme; ‘Leading with Purpose: Harnessing the Power of Transparency and Accountability’

* For us, we see this as an opportunity for engaging government and for government to appreciate the pressing issues that are affecting the private sector

* We, as NICO are ready to anchor government’s development plan, we are ready to develop the economy of this country

By Duncan Mlanjira

As lead sponsor of Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce & Industry (MCCCI) Business Leaders’ Summit 2026, which is currently underway in Mangochi, One NICO emphasises that being the biggest financial institution in the country, the indaba is a place where business captains discuss policies that affect the private sector and the nation’s economy at large.

This was said by NICO Holdings Group Chief Operating Officer, Kwanele Ngwenya after Vice-President Jane Ansah officially opened the summit today, April 24, where she said there is need for strong structured and sustainable public-private collaboration and assured the business sector that government will strengthen structured consultations before introducing policy changes.

“It was extremely necessary for us to sponsor the summit with K200 million,” said Ngwenya. “We are very excited that the Vice-President has graced this occasion to hear for the government as to what we will discuss.

“So for us, we see this as an opportunity for engaging government and for government to appreciate the pressing issues that are affecting the private sector. We as NICO are ready to anchor government’s development plan.

“We are ready to develop the economy of this country. And as you know, we were the first to develop the first road interchange in Malawi in Area 18 in Lilongwe — that was a first of its kind.

“That’s how much we committed to infrastructure development,” Ngwenya said, adding that One NICO is also the genesis funding of the Salima Water Project, which is to supply water from Salima to Lilongwe to boost the country’s economic development.

“And as you know, we are creating the first four-star hotel in an 18-hole golf course in Lilongwe, which is part of our group. So we are very excited and we’re looking forward to more partnership with government in developing the economy.”

NICO Holdings Group (One NICO) is conglomerate of some of the country’s largest financial institutions — NICO General Insurance, NICO Life Insurance, NICO Pension, NICO Asset Managers, ERIS Properties, NBS Bank and Blantyre Hotels, which constructed the hotel on the grounds of Malawi’s only 18-hole Lilongwe Golf Club.

Thus Ngwenya says: “I think we have travelled around the world, all of us, and we’ve appreciated others, how they’ve developed their own country. It was not done by external parties, but it was done by mobilising the funds together as private sector and developing the economy of a country like Malawi.

“So in this case, this sponsorship of K200 million is just to appreciate the work that MCCCI is doing in bringing private sector together with government to develop the policies that drive the development of Malawi.

“The private sector is one that generates forex. Government’s role is to create a conducive environment, policies, and a legal framework that can give the private sector springboard to develop products that are exportable to drive the forex in our country.

“Yes, we appreciate the challenges that are facing our country in as far as forex is concerned, but we are doing our little bit. Hence, we are building the hotel, which is part of driving the forex income, and there’s more that we’ll be doing in terms of driving the forex income in the country.”

In terms of coming up with policies that would enable the private sector to do more, Ngwenya said: “I think the roundtable discussions between the private sector and government can work towards development.

“My view is that we are sort of in it together with government. There is no way that we can do anything without government, and government can’t do anything without private sector. So this roundtable conversation around what can we do about it — in terms of infrastructure development, economic development.

“We welcome such engagement and we believe this is the way we should be going as a nation working together in the development of the country and economy at large,” Ngwenya said.

In order to entrench the power of collaboration, One NICO hosted a cocktail party for the participants last evening where NICO General Chief Executive Officer, Donbell Mandala emphasised that joining forces with competitors is the right path.

“Together, we can transform Malawi,” he said. “We cannot work in isolation because we are a diversified Group setting up One NICO, which covers up opportunities for everyone.

“One NICO structures captures deals that enable others to make a difference to people’s economic lives. We are a diversified Group with all opportunities in it,” Mandala said.

On her part, Vice-President Jane Ansah assured the private sector that government is working to harmonise overlapping regulations and set clear implementation timelines, while callingfor greater transparency and accountability in the administration of industrial incentives, saying clear frameworks are critical for building both public and private sector confidence.

“Our success will depend not only on the policies we craft, but on the integrity with which we implement them,” she said. “The responsibility lies with all of us — government, business, and accountability.

“In these uncertain times, we must also see opportunity; to accelerate bold and innovative reforms that drive faster and more inclusive growth,” she said, adding that government is committed to ensuring a conducive environment for both the public and private sector for sustainable progress and national transformation.MCCCI president Wisely Phiri commended the Vice-President for her remarks, stressing that fragmented regulations and inconsistent incentive approvals have long raised the cost of doing business in Malawi.

He added this year’s Business Leaders’ Summit has come at a critical time when Malawi needs a complete transformation, while emphasising that strong leadership and strategic collaboration are essential for improving transparency.

The MCCCI president said this depends on providing clear, accessible and accurate information on decisions, policies and operations — and that at 62, and now talking about MW2063 agenda, Malawi is behind time, and needs commitment through accountability at all levels of government.“The true measure of the summit lies in our collective engagement,” he said. “Its success depends on our willingness to share, participate and commit to solutions together.

“Let us act with purpose, uphold transparency and accountability, and harness collaboration to drive sustainable growth and a brighter future for Malawi. “Strong leadership, commitment and strategic industrial stakeholder collaboration is crucial in shaping active and integral contributors.”

The MCCCI president further observed said the country has policies, therefore, there’s a need to be accountable enough to them, and that Malawians should have meaningful dialogue and push for a transformation every Malawian want.

Present was Minister of Industrialisation, Trade & Tourism, Symon Itaye who commended MCCCI for convening the vital forum, reminding delegates that “public and private leaders are two hands weaving the same national fabric”.

He also emphasizsed that collaboration is the most vital currency in today’s global economy as enshrined in the Summit’s theme; ‘Leading with Purpose: Harnessing the Power of Transparency and Accountability’ — as a cornerstone for building trust, curbing inefficiency, and fostering a competitive business environment

During today’s morning sessions, leaders from government, business, and development institutions engaged in policy dialogues and sectoral breakaway sessions on trade, energy, mining, agriculture and cross-cutting issues.—additional reporting from official Government and MCCCI Facebook accounts