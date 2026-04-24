Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc commences 2026 sugar production season

* The focus is on executing a safe and responsible production run while continuing to work closely with key stakeholders to support the needs of the domestic market

* Safeguarding sugar availability for Malawi is critical. Factors such as market leakages, including illegal exports, require continued collaboration—Managing Director Ronald Ngwira

By Duncan Mlanjira

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has announced the commencement of the 2026 sugar production season at both of its estates in Nchalo, Chikwawa and Dwangwa in Nkhotakota, which started on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

A statement issued today, April 24, says this marks an early start to the season as the production commences almost one week ahead of the original schedule.

Illovo Sugar Malawi Managing Director, Ronald Ngwira emphasises that their “focus is on executing a safe and responsible production run while continuing to work closely with key stakeholders to support the needs of the domestic market”.

He added that while the sugar market has shown improved stability in recent weeks, protecting local supply remains a shared priority, saying: “Safeguarding sugar availability for Malawi is critical.

“Factors such as market leakages, including illegal exports, require continued collaboration. We will continue to work in close partnership with the Government of Malawi and other stakeholders to strengthen measures that safeguard domestic sugar availability.”

Ngwira further emphasises that the recommended retail price remains K4,600 per 1kg packet of sugar and reassured consumers of the company’s “commitment to ensuring affordability and availability of sugar on the market”.

The company assured that further updates will be provided as the season progresses through the media and its official social media platforms.

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc, which is part of Illovo Sugar Africa, is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) through Sucoma Holdings Limited and holds 76% of the issued share capital with the balance of the shares being held by the public and other institutional investors.

Illovo Sugar Africa is the continent’s largest sugar producer with extensive agricultural and manufacturing operations in six African countries – Malawi, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia — and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Associated British Foods (ABF), in the United Kingdom.

Illovo Malawi has developed considerable agricultural and milling assets at the Dwangwa estate situated in the mid-central region of the country at Nkhotakota and at the Nchalo Estate in the south at Chikwawa.

Both factories produce raw and refined sugar with the Nchalo factory also manufacturing value-added specialty sugars and all Illovo sugar sold into the local direct consumption market is fortified with Vitamin A to help eliminate micronutrient deficiency particularly in children less than five years of age.

Illovo Sugar Malawi spends K1.1 billion for the fortification program benefitting an estimated two million people and it is one of the country’s largest single private-sector employer — providing direct employment for 9,000 people permanent, seasonal and casual employees and an additional 5,000 direct and indirect contractors creating a total of 14,000 jobs.

Illovo is also a major contributor to the Malawian tax authorities through direct and indirect taxes and it also generates valuable foreign exchange through export sugar sales.

Many local industries are dependent upon Illovo for their viability and the employment created by these businesses provides an income base for many more families than are directly employed.

The company further supports an estimated 5,200 smallholder cane farmers through various smallholder schemes and during production, Illovo Sugar Malawi generates its own power using bagasse, a renewable energy in both factories in Dwangwa and Nchalo that is used as electricity for irrigation, company administrative offices, housing estates, villages and other infrastructure.

As a member of the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), Illovo supported the 2026 Business Leaders’ Summit currently underway at, Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

The company invested-K22-million-towards-the-Summit — a commitment that reflects its strong alignment with this year’s theme; ‘Leading with Purpose: Harnessing the Power of Transparency and Accountability’ and also Illovo’s obligation to responsible governance and constructive stakeholder engagement.

At the Summit, MD Ngwira led the Policy Engagement session on agriculture, irrigation and water development, which are pillars on which the company operates in.

The session brought together private sector leaders, government, and other stakeholders to discuss reforms that will unlock investment in agro‑processing, strengthen value chains, and ensure inclusive prosperity for smallholder farmers.

Illovo Sugar Malawi reaffirmed its position as a strategic partner to government, committed to advancing sustainable growth, resilient agricultural foundations, and MW2063 vision.

Ngwira recognised the critical role MCCCI plays in strengthening the private sector and advancing meaningful business–government dialogue: “As a major agricultural and manufacturing business, Illovo Sugar Malawi relies on such platforms to support policy clarity, transparency, and a stable operating environment.”

And as part of its drive of Creating a Thriving Community, Illovo also supported last week’s National-ICT-Innovation-Awards organised by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) as a Gold Digital Catalyst sponsor at an investment of K15 million.

The alignment to the National ICT Innovation Awards was to strengthen Malawi’s innovation ecosystem in line with MW2063, with emphasis that Illovo “is committed to embedding technology across its operations and equipping employees with the skills to use it effectively”.

At the event, Illovo showcased its investment in drone technology, that aims at tackling real business challenges such as monitoring theft of its cane and its prevention and using it to improve crop yields through efficient and effective fertilizer application.

“This reflects how technology is vital for solving industry problems and driving productivity,” said Illovo on its social media platform.