Illovo supports K15 million towards MACRA’s National ICT Innovation Awards set for April 21-22 at BICC in Lilongwe

Illovo’s Director of Legal & Corporate Affairs,Maureen Kachingwe hands over the sponsorship to MACRA’s Director of Broadcasting, Zadziko Mankhambo

* Aligning with the company’s motto of ‘Creating a Thriving Community’ by supporting development initiatives that make a difference to the society

* Launched in February, 2026, MACRA’s initiative is a new national flagship aimed at recognising, celebrating and promoting locally developed ICT innovations that support Malawi’s social and economic development

By Duncan Mlanjira

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has supported Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA’s) National ICT Innovation Awards with K15 million, aligning with the company’s motto of ‘Creating a Thriving Community’ by supporting development initiatives that make a difference to the society.

Set for April 21-22 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, MACRA’s initiative is a new national flagship aimed at recognising, celebrating and promoting locally developed ICT innovations that support Malawi’s social and economic development.

Thus Illovo found it prudent to support the initiative as it also aligns well with the company’s technology innovation through its drone security surveillance and agricultural production system of fertilizer and pesticide chemical applications that was created at its Nchalo and Dwangwa estates.

This was said by Illovo’s Director of Legal & Corporate Affairs,Maureen Kachingwe at the presentation ceremony at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre, where she emphasised that the Awards ceremony gives Illovo the opportunity to also showcase their own drone initiative, which is managed by a specific technology department.

“As you are aware, Illovo Sugar Malawi has in recent past been affected with theft of sugarcanes, especially at our Nchalo Estate in Chikwawa,” she said. “So we came up with a technological solution of using drones, which has been effective.

“The drone surveillance system has managed to capture theft of sugarcanes in real time, identified and traced the perpetrators, whom we managed to present to the police for their action.”



She added that the sorrounding communities have realised that Illovo have eyes in the sky and this has helped to reduce the cases of theft, which was greatly affecting their revenue.

“At the same time, the drones are used in the agricultural fields of both Nchalo and Dwangwa estates in the application of fertilizer and pesticide chemicals, which is helping us save on time and labour, as our fields are vast.

“So, we found it necessary to partner with MACRA through the ICT Innovation Awards in order to showcase our drone system for the nation to appreciate that indeed technology is the path to choose in these modern times,” said Kachingwe.

In expressing MACRA’s vote of thanks, Director of Broadcasting, Zadziko Mankhambo described Illovo Sugar Malawi as a market leader in the contribution to the country’s economy.

He added that here is no meaningful development in this present-day society without applying technology, which President Arthur Peter Mutharika is advancing as the solution to the country’s economic development.

“ICT Innovation Awards initiative, which will be an annual event, inspires the country’s young entrepreneurs to think beyond the box is finding solutions to the nation’s development.

“We are looking forward to an exciting two days of showcasing ICT innovations, whose top winners will be accorded the opportunity to exhibit their talent on the international stage,” Mankhambo said.

According to MACRA’s official Facebook account, top 20 participants for the ICT Innovation Awards have been selected out of 226 entries based on innovation, impact, scalability and technical excellence.

They will showcase their groundbreaking solutions at the launch of the Awards at BICC on April 21 followed by the Awards Gala night the following day, whose top two innovators shall be selected to showcase at the AI for Good Global Summit, in Geneva, Switzerland in July 2026.

MACRA engaged a panel of distinguished experts evaluated submissions, comprising representatives from key institutions such as PPPC, MCCCI, UNDP, TBI, MUST, MUBAS, SPARC, and UNIPOD, who “brought a wealth of technical expertise and real-world experience to the process”.

MACRA Director General, Mayamiko Nkoloma is reported to have expressed confidence in the evaluation team, commending their professionalism and depth of expertise demonstrated throughout the process.

“He encouraged the evaluators to continue offering their technical guidance and insights, noting that their experience is critical in shaping, strengthening, and guiding Malawi’s innovation ecosystem,” said the MACRA Media.

“He emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration, urging the team to remain actively engaged in supporting innovators through mentorship, advisory roles, and knowledge sharing — to ensure that promising innovations are not only recognised but also effectively developed and scaled for national impact.

Launched in February, 2026, the National ICT Innovation Awards will be commemorated in line with World Creativity and Innovation Day, a United Nations designated day that underscores the importance of creativity and innovation in advancing sustainable development

Going forward after the inaugural awards, MACRA aims at supporting and promoting locally developed ICT solutions that solve real problems in the country’s communities with a focus on innovations that have “clear impact and can grow to benefit more people, especially in key sectors such as agriculture, health, financial services and education.”

MACRA emphasises that the initiative is aligned with MW2063 national vision and contribute to the country’s goals of driving innovation-led growth and advancing digital transformation.

It is a national platform for innovators, startups and researchers to showcase their ICT solutions, increase their visibility and access opportunities for mentorship, partnerships and commercialisation — with outstanding innovations to be considered for exposure on leading regional and global innovation platforms.

“By launching the National ICT Innovation Awards on World Creativity and Innovation Day, MACRA reaffirms its commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive digital innovation ecosystem and positioning ICTs as a key catalyst for Malawi’s sustainable and inclusive development.”