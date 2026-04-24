‘NICO Group is more than a collection of companies but an integrated financial ecosystem’

* Designed intentionally to support every stage of customers’ journey

* At NICO, we believe our purpose is not just to provide financial solutions; it goes beyond that, as we also believe in extending our purpose to create a path to prosperity for our customers, our partners, and the nation at large

By Duncan Mlanjira

On the sidelines of the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce & Industry (MCCCI) Business Leaders’ Summit 2026 currently underway in Mangochi, NICO Holdings Group, which includes NBS Bank and ERIS Properties, NICO Group (One NICO) emphasised that “the Group is more than a collection of companies but an integrated financial ecosystem — designed intentionally to support every stage of customers’ journey”.

At a cocktail held on Thursday evening for the Summit’s delegates to break the ice and entrench the power of collaboration, NICO General Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Donbell Mandala observed that the gathering of the business captains for the camaraderie demonstrated the true strength of One NICO, saying:

“Over the years, many of you have engaged with us through our individual businesses — NBS Bank, NICO Life, NICO General, NICO Pension, and others. Each of these relationships is deeply valued.

“But tonight, we bring everything together. Under one roof, you are experiencing the full suite of NICO Group — NICO Holdings, NBS Bank, NICO General, NICO Life, NICO Pension, NICO Asset Managers, NICO Technologies, NICO Capital, Eris Properties, Blantyre Hotels, and our flagship regional footprint through NICO Insurance Zambia.

“This is more than a collection of companies — this is an integrated financial ecosystem, designed intentionally to support every stage of your journey. Whether you are building, protecting, borrowing, investing, or expanding, One NICO walks that journey with you.

“When you engage with one part of the Group, you unlock the full strength of the ONE NICO ecosystem. You are not dealing with a single institution — you are partnering with a Group that protects what you have built, grows what you are creating, invests in what you envision, and stands with you through every phase of your success.

“That is the power of One NICO, that is a power of us — our strength and success is rooted in the support from you our customers. Our recently published 2025 financial results tell a compelling story — one of resilience, disciplined execution, and strategic strength.”

Mandala added that despite considerable challenges in Malawi’s economic environment, including prolonged forex shortages, intermittent fuel supply, unstable electricity generation, and weather‑related pressures on agriculture, One NICO customers enabled it to deliver impressive results.

“Our profit after tax grew by 141%, reaching MK323.5 billion; revenue increased by 74%, closing at MK918.5 billion; dividends doubled to MK41.6 billion — these results demonstrate not only our diversified model and disciplined management but also the trust you place in us. We thank you for this.”

Coming at the close of a day of intense dialogue, insight, and leadership, where they shared ideas, challenged perspectives, and reaffirmed their collective responsibility to shape Malawi’s economic future, Mandala emphasised that “moments like these reminds that progress is not achieved in isolation — it is built through collaboration, trust, and a shared vision”.

“The vision needs to come from each of us. In today’s presentation we were reminded that change will start from each of us; each of us is the man in the mirror. If we want a better Malawi, we need to reflect on ourselves and make the change that we want.

“At NICO, we believe our purpose is not just to provide financial solutions; it goes beyond that, as we also believe in extending our purpose to create a path to prosperity for our customers, our partners, and the nation at large.

“Prosperity, for us, is not an abstract concept — it is practical; it is personal; and it is progressive. It means enabling a business to scale sustainably; it means protecting families, growing investments, and ensuring that wealth is not only created, but preserved and transferred across generations.

“And that is exactly what One NICO represents — we help an entrepreneur move from idea to implementation,” said Mandala, adding that the cocktail, the Wealth Lounge experience, is a reflection of One NICO philosophy.

“It is curated, intentional, and designed to bring together value, insight, and connection in a way that mirrors how we serve you every day: seamlessly, holistically, and with excellence.”