SULOM blatantly defying mother football governing body over closure of Kamuzu Stadium for FDH Bank Premiership matches





* SULOM has still not shifted Mighty Wanderers home match against Karonga United tomorrow while FAM has reiterates that Kamuzu Stadium remains closed

* SULOM insists that the match is on at Kamuzu with SULOM general secretary, Williams Banda declaring that they were willing to face the threatened disciplinary action

By Duncan Mlanjira

As at the close of business today, Super League of Malawi (SULOM) had not indicated the order by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to shift from the closed Kamuzu Stadium the FDH Bank Premiership match between Mighty Wanderers Karonga United — a blatant defiance against the mother football governing body.

Meanwhile, FAM reiterated one hour before close of business today that “Kamuzu Stadium remains closed and is currently not approved to host elite matches as it indicated on April 13”.

The mother football governing body said in its statement that SULOM and Wanderers have been “directed to secure an alternative venue and failure to comply with this directive shall result in disciplinary action in accordance with Article 15, 16, 17 and 55 of the FAM Statutes”.

“FAM emphasises that no match will be authorised at the stadium until a comprehensive inspection is completed and a formal determination is made on its compliance status in line with Club Licensing requirements.”

FAM stresses that it “remains committed to ensuring that all football activities are conducted in safe, compliant and professional environment, and will continue working closely with all stakeholders to uphold the integrity of the game”.

On April 13, FAM issued a statement that its Club Licensing First Instance body approved 14 stadia to host elite competitions for the 2026/2027 season following inspections conducted in March.

FAM indicated that 21 venues were inspected across the country, after which the First Instance Body reviewed submissions and confirmed the approved stadia of Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi, Chitowe, Champion, Aubrey Dimba, Silver, Civo, Bingu, Dedza, Mulanje Park, Joyce Chitsulo in Mwanza, Zomba and FAM’s Mpira Stadium at Chiwembe in Limbe.

Stadia approved to host the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) matches are Owen Malijani, Kasungu, Balaka and Mchinji while Kamuzu, Nankhaka and Mzuzu were deemed unfit to host matches due to non-compliance with required standards.

FAM Competitions & Licensing manager, Clement Kafwafwa reported that stadium owners were given ample time to address deficiencies following an initial inspection in January — thus those not approved did not sort out “the required standards and necessary improvements for approval”.

According to reports, FAM yesterday rejected SULOM’s request to inspect Kamuzu Stadium again on issues that were observed for final verification but FAM indicated that the request made very late as it was less than 48 hours before match day.

According to MBCDigital’s report yesterday, SULOM insisted that the match between Mighty Wanderers and Karonga United would be played at Kamuzu despite FAM’s insistence against it, with SULOM general secretary, Williams Banda declaring that they were willing to face the threatened disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, FAM has awarded full club licenses to 14 of the 16 elite league teams for the 2026/2027 season following a review by the Club Licensing First Instance on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

The clubs that met all licensing requirements are Mighty Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers, Ekhaya, Red Lions, Dedza Dynamos, MAFCO, Kamuzu Barracks, Blue Eagles, Baka City, Mitundu Baptist, Moyale Barracks, Karonga United and Chitipa United.

Civil Service United and Creck Sporting Club have been granted licences with sanctions after failing to fully comply with some requirements, said FAM in a statement, adding that they were given until May 21, 2026 to address the outstanding issues — “failing which they will face an initial four-point deduction in the Super League standings”.

“Continued non-compliance will attract an additional three-point deduction at the end of every subsequent month until the issues are resolved,” said that statement.

Kafwafwa expressed satisfaction with the progress made, particularly by teams coming from the lower divisions, Red Lions, Mitundu Baptist and Baka City, saying: “What we are seeing now is a continuation of the good foundation that was laid during their time in the National Division League.

“The licensing culture introduced there has helped clubs become more structured, competitive and professional,” said Kafwafwa, who also highlighted the improvement in compliance levels.

“Last year, 11 teams were granted full licences, and this year we have 14, which shows progress. We hope to see all teams fully compliant in the coming years,” he is quoted as saying by FAM Media.

FAM emphasises that the licensing process forms part of its ongoing efforts to enhance club professionalism and adherence to standards in Malawian football.