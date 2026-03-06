Ascent Soccer to continue building sustainable partnerships to ensure its campus serves as a model for what’s possible

* After 10 years of transformation in Southeast Africa, we see both how far we’ve come and how far we must, and are excited, to still go

* Building on 2025’s pro pathway breakthroughs, we’re exploring expanded club development partnerships in Europe and a new EU girls–only elite pathway and international school opportunity

* Also deepening our United States of America (USA) relationships with Milton Academy, Middlesex School and Brooks School communities

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its comprehensive 2025 annual report, Ascent Soccer unpacks its strategic priorities for 2026 and beyond and building on 2025’s professional football pathway breakthroughs, the Lilongwe-based academy is exploring on expanding club development partnerships in Europe and a new European Union (EU) girls–only elite pathway and international school opportunity.

The country most successful football and academic academy has strong strategic partnership with United States of America (USA) Boston community network which has delivered transformational results — including a new three-year pledge.

“We’re planning multiple fundraising receptions hosted by supporter families, while also deepening our relationships with Milton Academy, Middlesex School and Brooks School communities.”

The partnership with the Embassy of Iceland, described as a ‘Full Circle Equity Activation’, has been expanded to include girls’ boarding house renovations; Rey Cup tournament participation; exchange placements for Icelandic interns and Malawian scholars; and expanded grassroots outeach.

On operational excellence, following Malawi programme restructuring, Ascent Soccer reports that it is conducting a comprehensive international operations audit —examining its fundraising approaches, partnership development model and storytelling capacity to ensure sustainable long-term growth.

Looking ahead

“After 10 years in Southeast Africa, we see both how far we’ve come and how far we must, and are excited, to still go,” report co-founders & directors, George Maguire & Adrian Bradbury.

“Every new graduate, professional contract, scholarship earned and national team call-up proves that talent exists everywhere – opportunity, however, still does not. Latu Kayira’s commitment to Duke, Mwisho Mhango’s Bundesliga transfer, Faith Chinzimu’s Champions League journey, Lughano Nyondo’s success at Northeastern – these are not just football stories; they’re evidence that when you invest in underserved youth with world-class training, education and pathways, they compete globally.

“But for every success story, hundreds more deserving youth across Southeast Africa never get their chance. That’s why our work continues with building sustainable partnerships and growing grassroots programming, while ensuring that our campus serves as a model for what’s possible through soccer, scholarship and sustainability.”

Ascent Soccer thus invites more partners, donors or advocates to join them “in leveling the playing field and unlocking opportunities for the too often forgotten youth of Malawi”.

“With an approved 2026 operating budget of US$700,000, our fundraising goal for the year is US$1 million – including US$700k in committed annual long-term pledges for 2027-2028, establishing three-year funding and program stability,” says the institution, while encouraging interested partners to contact George Maguire through george@ascentsoccer.org (+265 996 391 727 and Adrian Bradbury adrian@ascentsoccer.org (+1 647 870 4150).

“In 2025, we activated sub-Saharan Africa’s first purpose-built residential green school and soccer academy, secured historic professional pathways and proved that the talent and promise of Malawi can make a world-class impact.

“In January, we welcomed scholars to our now fully operational new campus — a testament to 10 years of belief in this nation and its young people.

Our soccer scholars shattered ceilings: Latu committed to distinguished Duke University; Mwisho jumped to Germany with Hannover 96; Faith joined perennial Champions League contenders Hacken BK (Sweden); Rose emerged as a starter and impact player in France’s top tier.

“Behind every breakthrough is our community, including our dedicated staff in Malawi, our expanding Boston-area supporters, our education advocates in Adaptavist, Athletes for Africa, the Fellowship of Man Foundation, and our growing partnership with the Embassy of Iceland.

“Together they’re creating new foundations for equity, opportunity and sustainable growth. Like so many, we faced urgent financial challenges but emerged stronger through partner perseverance and new friends of Ascent.

“As we look towards 2026, the playing field certainly isn’t level just yet, but every scholarship earned and goal scored brings us closer to equity and opportunity for all.

“Thank you for believing in our mission and the future of Malawi,” report Maguire and Bradbury in the preface of the annual report; 2026/3/6/breaking-new-ground, that also extensively highlights Ascent Soccer achievements in the past decade.

Its Mission is; ‘Empowering the underserved youth of Southeast Africa through football, education and opportunity, as the greenest soccer academy, school and campus on the continent’.

The Vision is; ‘A future where determination, not circumstance, unlocks opportunity – where talent and promise can compete on the world stage and lead community transformation’.

Its ‘Five Pillar’ approach includes:

* Soccer — providing world-class coaching, curriculum, competition and global pathways as the region’s only full-time and gender equitable residential academy;

* Scholarship — delivering science, technology, engineering, arts & mathematics (STEAM) education and character development that nurtures compassionate problem solvers and grounded future leaders;

* Girls — curated programming, staffing and an over-investment in the deserving girls of Southeast Africa’s most impoverished communities, with a commitment toward full gender equity;

* Green — leading an outdoor education curriculum alongside campus rewilding, agriculture, nutrition and upcycling, as the continent’s greenest soccer academy; and

* Grassroots — supporting programming, events and education across Malawi and Southeast Africa to engage and upskill youth, coaches and community leaders.

On the pitch, Ascent Soccer’s global pre-eminent pros include Mwisho Mhango, whose transfer to German club Hannover 96 “represents the most visible in Malawian men’s football history — as just 18, he secured a 4-year contract opportunity and is in the midst of working to earn his first-team debut in early-2026”.

“After impressing during five weeks of trials across Austria and Germany, Hannover 96 recognised the exceptional potential of Ascent Soccer’s U20 international.

On Faith Chinzimu, Ascent reports that after trials at FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark and AS Roma (Italy), it was Swedish Champions Hacken BK that made the move for he and her impact was immediate – “with a whopping seven goals on her reserve team debut”.

“Faith has already earned Europa League minutes, scored in European competition and domestic cup fixtures, and made her league debut. Most remarkably, she scored both goals that qualified Malawi for their first-ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) 2026.

For Rose Kabzere, who signed for French side Montpellier, she became the first Malawian, male or female, to make a direct move to one of Europe’s top five leagues and she has already cemented herself as a regular starter for Montpellier.

She earned five goals across league and cup competitions, including a late-season brace in a 2-2 draw at Paris Saint Germain. The two-time Malawi Player of the Year award winner also continues to be the offensive spark for Malawi Scorchers in which she debuted at just 16 years of age.

The latest on some of Ascent’s standout global scholars include Latu Kayira, who made Ascent history by committing to Duke University on a full athletic scholarship: “After attracting interest from Georgetown, UConn, UVA, Wake Forest and NC State, Latu chose the Blue Devils. He scored 11 goals with 8 assists in his junior year at Brooks School.

“Lughano continues to excel at Northeastern University – in Environmental Science courses and on the field with 1 goal and 5 assists in 2025. Unfortunately, a nagging knee injury forced her to decline a women’s senior national team’s WAfCON qualifier call-up.”

Another scholar is Zobran Elias, “who completes his neuroscience studies at Trinity College this spring and he started in the NESCAC conference opener, before an MCL sprain cut his season short. He’s exploring post-graduate opportunities to become a physician’s assistant”.

“Christian Kakhome earned conference All-Academic honors at Lake Forest College studying international relations and law. Despite hip injuries forcing him to sit out the football season, he clearly maintained his academic excellence.

“Isaac Billy enrolled at Middlesex School, becoming the 7th Ascent scholar at a Boston-area ISL school. Already famous for his backflips, Isaac Billy contributed 3 goals and 3 assists, while finding his legs in the classroom and through his first semester in American academics.”