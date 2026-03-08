MACRA Board confirms Mayamiko Nkoloma as Director General

* “The Board has full confidence in his abilities to drive MACRA’s improvements in service quality”

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Board of the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has approved Mayamiko Nkoloma to be the Director General after serving in acting towards end of 2025.

In a statement, Board chairperson, Chancy Gondwe indicates that they full confidence in Nkoloma’s abilities “to drive MACRA’s improvements in service quality, stakeholder confidence in the Authority, progress in rural connectivity and a more agile regulatory environment”.

“We look forward to MACRA’s transformation into a modern, credible and people-centre regulator’ that enable Malawi’s digital future while protecting the public interest and nurturing innovation,” says the Board.

In January, MACRA reported on its official Facebook account that at an internal engagement with staff through a series of meetings, Nkoloma shared his vision that emphasised teamwork to build a modern, agile, and respected regulator that delivers a connected Malawi with reliable and affordable communication services.

He was quoted as saying there was the need to have “a MACRA that empowers innovation while protecting and empowering consumers” and also called on staff to stay focused on service, impact, and national development, reminding [them] that the future of Malawi’s communications sector depends on MACRA.

“As we serve, let us act with integrity, transparency, accountability, and above all, zero tolerance for corruption,” he is quoted as saying.

As said by the Board chairperson in his statement that Nkoloma has the ability to instill confidence in MACRA’s stakeholders, the confirmed Director General will tomorrow and Tuesday be engaging with broadcasters, whose licenses were revoked in past 10 years.

The broadcasters are FM 101 Radio Station; Beyond FM Radio Station; CFC TV Radio Station; Galaxy FM; and Touch of Faith Radio; Usisya Community Radio; Sapitwa FM Radio Limited; Rainbow TV; Maziko Radio Station); and Dziko FM Radio Station — along with National Bus Company, whose Post & Courier licence was revoked.