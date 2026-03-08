Foreign Affairs Minister George Chaponda in UK for Commemoration of 2026 Commonwealth Day

Chaponda during the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting held today at Lancaster House in London

* The 26th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting took place at Lancaster House in London that addressed the role of the Commonwealth in a fast-changing international landscape

* It also explored impactful and transformative solutions to unlock opportunities together for shared prosperity across the Commonwealth, in the face of a fractured global climate

By Duncan Mlanjira

Minister of Foreign Affairs George Chaponda is in London, the United Kingodom (UK) where he has attended the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting today and will proceed to participate in the Commemoration of 2026 Commonwealth Day tomorrow to be presided over by His Majesty King Charles III.

According to the Commonwealth Secretariat, the 26th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting took place at Lancaster House in London that addressed “the role of the Commonwealth in a fast-changing international landscape.

It also explored “impactful and transformative solutions to unlock opportunities together for shared prosperity across the Commonwealth, in the face of a fractured global climate”.

The Ministers are also reported to have shaped policy priorities leading up to the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled for Antigua and Barbuda from November 1-4, 2026.

To be led by His Majesty King Charles III, the Commemoration of 2026 under the theme; ‘Unlocking opportunities together for a prosperous Commonwealth’, will take place tomorrow, March 9 at Westminster Abbey where Foreign Minister will be in attendance, as confirmed by Malawi High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Thomas Bisika.

The office of the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Hon Shirley Botchwey released an extract ahead of the event in which King Charles III writes: “We join together on this Commonwealth Day at a time of great challenge and great possibility. Across our world, communities and nations face the increasing pressures of conflict, climate change and rapid transformation.

“Yet it is often in such testing moments that the enduring spirit of the is most clearly revealed,” reads the extract, which the British media views as “a veiled reference to recent hostilities between the US and Israel forces on Iran as well as conflicts from Ukraine to Sudan”.

But wanting to convey an optimistic tone and outlook about the role of Commonwealth nations, as observed by Sky News, King Charles further writes: “Working together, we can ensure that the Commonwealth continues to stand as a force for good — grounded in community, committed to the kind of restorative sustainability that has a return on investment, enriched by culture, steadfast in its care for our planet, and united in friendship and in the service of its people.”

On her part, Secretary-General, Shirley Botchwey said in her statement that in commemorating the day, the Commonwealth “affirms the truth that co-operation among nations – freely chosen, values-based and equal – remains the surest foundation for peace and prosperity”.

“The Commonwealth is not held together by force or geography. It is sustained by conviction. Fifty-six countries, one third of humanity, united by a shared commitment to democracy, human rights, the rule of law and opportunity for all.

“The world is changing – economically, technologically, environmentally and geopolitically. Institutions are under strain and trust is being tested. Communities everywhere feel the weight of disruption and the anxiety of transition.

“The temptation to narrow our horizons and turn inward can be powerful, but the Commonwealth chooses partnership. Partnership as lasting friendship, as strategy, as joint action and as a clear statement that sovereignty is strengthened, not diminished, when nations work together in mutual respect.

“Our diversity is extraordinary. We include small island states on the frontline of climate change and major economies shaping global markets. We are young, entrepreneurial, creative and resilient.

“And we are connected – through language, education, business, law, culture and enduring human ties. Those connections are powerful instruments for resilience and progress. They lower barriers, deepen trust and create the conditions in which trade can flourish, investment can flow and innovation can spread. In uncertain times, trust itself becomes a source of strength.

“True partnership is never passive, it asks more of us – and this is such a moment. Across the Commonwealth, citizens seek security in their livelihoods, fairness in global systems, and confidence in the future.

“They want growth that includes them; transitions that protect the vulnerable; institutions that listen and respond. As we work together towards the consequential Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, we carry a shared responsibility: to ensure that our co-operation translates into stability, resilience and a truly prosperous Commonwealth.

“Our family of nations has always evolved — from supporting newly-independent nations to standing firm for democratic principles and climate action — we have shown that our values are most powerful when they are lived.

“We meet this time of change with the promise of renewal – of our purpose, our partnership and our confidence; confidence that multilateralism grounded in shared values is our only path to transformation and shared prosperity; confidence in the energy and ingenuity of our people; and confidence that by acting together, we expand what is possible for every nation.

“Commonwealth Day is both a celebration and a promise. I hope that this Commonwealth Day, each of us can share in a celebration of enduring bonds across oceans and generations, and renew our promise that – despite the uncertainty of our times – we choose co-operation over division, dialogue over discord, and partnership over isolation.

“When we do, we do more than navigate change. Together, we shape a future worthy of our shared values and all our people.”