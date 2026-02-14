Government piloting a Digital Identity Wallet to modernise identity services and establish non-expiring identity cards

* Most of the National ID cards have expired and thus this year, his administration will undertake a mass renewal of all expired cards

* Within Mutharika’s first one month in office, a heavy-duty passport printer was added at the Immigration Offices that increased the number of passports printed per day

By Duncan Mlanjira

President Arthur Peter Mutharika announced in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) made in Parliament yesterday that the Government is piloting a Digital Identity Wallet to modernise identity services and establish non-expiring identity (ID) cards.

He took cognizance that most of the National ID cards have expired and thus this year, his administration will undertake a mass renewal of all expired cards.

On passports, the President described the congestion to access the document at the Immigration Offices as “unacceptable” and as he indicated in the august House last year, he wants to see an improvement.

Thus he announced that within his first one month in office, a heavy-duty passport printer was added at the Immigration Offices “that increased the number of passports printed per day”.

“As it stands, we have procured two more heavy duty printers. Mr Speaker, Sir, we are on track to end the chaos,” who added that he has directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to embrace digital technology.

“We need to ensure that Malawi’s economy is driven by digital technologies. Malawians must now fully utilise online platforms for application of passports, national IDs, and driving licenses, as well as for public procurement and other essential services.”

For this to be achieved, the President said he has directed everyone serving in his Government “to follow the law and principles of good governance”, emphasising that his administration “will always remain fully committed to strengthening good governance, upholding the rule of law, safeguarding justice, and ensuring fiscal responsibility to protect life and public resources”.

“Therefore, let me make it clear that my Government will arrest anyone involved in corrupt malpractices. When I say anyone, I mean anyone! It doesn’t matter whether you are a Cabinet Minister, Party official, Member of Parliament or Government official.

“I will shield no one. And there will be no sacred cows — let us make Malawi a land of justice!” said the President, while appealing to all the three branches of Government – the Executive, the Judiciary and the Legislature — that in their respective line of duty, they “must never make decisions that are against the interests of our country”.

“We must be patriotic. This is the least we can do for the millions who look up to us, and for the generations yet to come.”