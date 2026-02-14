Cyclone Gezani is indirectly influencing weather conditions over Malawi

Satellite imagery showing location of Cyclone Gezani at 15h10h and its forecasted path

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its update this evening, the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) reports that Tropical Cyclone Gezani, which did not make landfall but passed very close to Inhambane along the southern Mozambique coast (figure a above), is indirectly influencing weather conditions over Malawi.

The cyclone is enhancing the influx of moist Congo airmass and the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and as a result, widespread heavy rain, localised thunderstorms and strong winds are very likely within the next two days.

The DCCMS further reports localised flash floods are likely, particularly in poorly-drained, flood-prone and low-lying areas.

On the cyclone itself, as of 14h00 today, “the central pressure of the cyclone was estimated at 960hPa, with 10-minute maximum sustained wind speeds exceeding 144 km/h”.

“Model guidance indicates that Gezani is likely to turn southeastward and move further into the Indian Ocean as a high-pressure system builds south of the continent (figure b).”

The DCCMS assures the public that it continues to monitor the weather situation and will continue to provide regular updates to the nation with the next report expected tomorrow at 14h00.