CCAP’s Presbytery in South Africa petitions Blantyre Synod over general secretary Rev. Anderson Juma’s unilateral and divisive administrative decisions

By Duncan Mlanjira

The 21st Presbytery of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) that is based in South Africa, has issued a petition to the Blantyre Synod to intervene over general secretary Rev. Anderson Juma’s unilateral and divisive administrative decisions he has recently been making.

The petition issued on February 23, 2026 to the Secretary General of the CCAP General Assembly, is asking that Rev. Juma and the Synod management should be “strongly warned to strictly adhere to the constitution, practice, and procedures of the CCAP in all dealings with congregations in South Africa, ensuring respect for ministers shepherding [the] parishes, [their] voice and participation as flock.”

The 14 petitioners across all parishes of the 21st Presbytery, indicate that they had been submitting several letters to Blantyre Synod “regarding serious concerns, yet received no response or remedial action”.

“Therefore, we now respectfully seek your urgent intervention to address the ongoing challenges affecting our Presbytery’s unity, governance, and ministerial operations. We further seek your authoritative guidance and intervention in restoring harmonious relations and adherence to constitutional provisions within our church governance structures.

The background of the matter is that the Presbytery of South Africa, that was inaugurated on June 29, 2025 by the Synod Moderator, Deputy General Secretary, Education Secretary — alongside 22 ministers from the Blantyre and Livingstonia Synods — pits together congregations in Johannesburg and Cape Town) as an opportunity for growth and outreach across multiple provinces.

There are currently 15 congregations in South Africa, of which 12 constitute the Presbytery — “however, Berea, Boksburg, and Comet congregations remain directly under the oversight of the General Secretary, Rev. Anderson Juma”.

“Since his assumption of office in 2023, the General Secretary’s actions have regrettably fostered division and discord amongst our congregations,” says the petition. “You may note that this letter was originally intended to be signed by full Presbytery Executive Committee comprising of both clergy and laity.

“However, the General Secretary deliberately withdrew the ministers and even instructed the only remaining minister in our Presbytery, Rev. Wilson Kazembe, to cease his participation. This action has effectively incapacitated our leadership and governance, further deepening the crisis confronting us.”

The petitioners emphasise that “historically, all congregations have engaged in mutually supportive sister-church relationships encompassing joint fundraising, choir exchanges, pastoral support, and collaborative development initiatives”.

“Ministers from Nkhoma, Livingstonia, and Harare Synods have also served our congregations, with reciprocal assistance provided by our ministers within other Synods. This spirit of cooperation has been significantly undermined due to the divisive actions attributed to the current General Secretary.”

Rev. Juma is also indicates Blantyre Synod’s ministers posted to South Africa “traditionally enter into three-year service contracts — however, this process has been problematic as congregations have limited input in their appointment and retention”.

“Transfers and contract terminations have occurred without consent or adequate explanation, adversely affecting congregational stability. Notably, the contracts of Rev. Wilson Kazembe and Rev. Feston Chilumpha were prematurely terminated without valid cause, despite their valuable contributions, and notwithstanding complaints lodged by congregations which remain unaddressed.”

Rev. Juma is thus accused of undertaking “a series of actions that have seriously impaired church unity and governance” — including but not limited to:

* Alienating the South Africa Presbytery from Nkhoma and Livingstonia Synods and discouraging their ministers’ volunteer services when need most.

The Rev. Juma is quoted as saying: ‘Sindikufuna kudzaona abusa a Nkhoma ndi Livingstonia chipumi bii m’mipingo ya Blantyre Synod’ and that “he continues to uphold this belief”.

* Instructing members of Boksburg and Comet congregations to disrespect and humiliate the former Moderator Rev. Dr Humphreys Zgambo and former Deputy General Secretary Rev. Baxton Maulidi during official visit in 2024.

He is further accused of discouraging the congregations from apologising and subsequently endorsing the misconduct by treating them as heroes with VIP treatment during 2025 Synod conference.

* Rev. Juma is also accused of “bypassing established constitutional communication channels by direct correspondence with Session Clerks, leading to some congregations’ withdrawal from Presbytery communication”.

He also Instructed Berea, Boksburg and Comet congregations “not to participate in the Presbytery, thereby undermining [its] authority [as well as] supporting factions that have unlawfully challenged legitimate congregational leadership, exacerbating division” — through Turffontein, Cape Town, Wynberg and Western Cape congregations.

Rev. Juma has also been “sending ministers to South African congregations without formal communication and consultation or approval of the presbytery” and that he was “initiating restructuring decisions at the GAC using unfounded lies (dividing the Presbytery and renaming the Presbytery) without prior consultation or consent of the affected congregations in South Africa”.

He is also alleged to have dismissed former Presbytery Clerk, Rev. Duncan Kananji from the ministry, “after the 21st Presbytery made a resolution to restrain Rev. Matola following failure of the Synod management to adhere to their requests.

Thus the petitioners further requests to the General Assembly that:

* it should “direct the Synod of Blantyre to immediately rescind the dismissal of Rev. Kananji, as the decision was directed to a wrong person, and seemingly personal hatred from the GS to deal with his perceived enemies;

* order the postponement of decisions taken at the General Administration Committee (GAC) regarding the division and renaming of the Presbytery of South Africa until full reconciliation is achieved and comprehensive consultations be held;

* remind the Synod of Blantyre that the initiative to establish congregations in diaspora originated from members working in South Africa, and thus their perspectives and context must be duly respected and incorporated into governance processes — and to adhere to the constitution, practice, and procedures of the CCAP in all dealings with congregations in South Africa;

* instruct the Synod to submit names of prospective ministers who submitted their letters seeking to serve in South Africa for parishes’ consideration, so that congregations may have meaningful input in ministerial appointments, and have ministers who will uplift the spiritual well-being — not those that will be posted to serve the interests or ambitions of those sending them; and

* to take note that the parish made up of Capricorn, Joe Slove, and Western Cape congregations continues under the leadership of its Moderator, Rev. Wilson Kazembe, whose three-year service contract remains in force.

They maintain that the recent posting of Rev. Msatithe, who is deemed as a personal friend of General Secretary, Rev. Juma, “will not be possible”, emphasising that they hold that such ministerial assignment should be directed to the ex-Western Cape leaders who continue to present themselves unlawfully as the Western Cape congregation, a division and confusion orchestrated by actions of the General Secretary himself”.

“We trust the General Assembly will accord this matter the urgency, careful attention, and spiritual discernment it warrants, for the sake of unity, doctrinal integrity, and fruitful ministry within our diaspora congregations,” concludes the petition.