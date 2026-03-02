UAE’s Adaab Hyderabad Restaurant in Ajman offering Ramadan Special Packages of authentic Hyderabadi, Mughalai dishes at unbeatable prices

* Mutton Biryani’s aroma with a dash of saffron fueled the appetite after the starters of Haleem followed by Marag and Naan



Wherever Indians in general and Hyderabadis go, they keep their national tricolor flying high in whatever field they choose to serve — the culinary field is no different. Hyderabadi restaurants are stamping success to dish out lip-smacking dishes in Ajman, the smallest Emirate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Leading the pack is the Adaab Hyderabad Restaurant at Al Nakhil, Al Rumaila in Ajman by serving authentic Hyderabadi and Mughalai dishes at unbeatable prices without compromising on the quality of food.

Maravi Express travels to Ajman to savour a bite of some of the authentic Hyderabadi fare at Adaab Hyderabad Restaurant. The visit had an element of surprise so that the quality of dishes could be sampled in real and natural settings without giving time for fake presentations.

The authenticity and quality of food was quite impressive; Hyderabad bole to Biryani (Hyderabad represents Biryani). Mutton Biryani’s aroma with a dash of saffron fueled the appetite after the starters of Haleem followed by Marag and Naan. The mutton was fresh and not frozen, which enhanced the taste. Marag was washed down the throat with butter coated soft mutton.

Adaab Hyderabad Restaurant Managing Director, Mohammed Abdul Moiz, along with his nephew Mujeeb and his spouse Sadia were personally there supervising the hospitality. The cheerful waitress Urvi from Sri Lanka was delightfully serving the dishes.

There were a couple of desserts which left the mouth and the stomach with a sense of contentment. It was a cultural amalgamation too as Urvi was seen to have picked up the Hyderabadi dialect of Hau (yes) and Nakko (no) with her smile stretching from ear to ear.

It is significant to mention that Adaab Hyderabad Restaurant is an equal opportunity employer by giving job opportunities to people of different nationalities. The chefs were mainly Hyderabadis for the pleasure of authenticating the taste.

The ingredients are fetched locally mostly, picked and chosen by the MD himself, who goes shopping. Speaking to Maravi Express, MD Moiz spelt out that the unique selling point (USP) of Adaab Hyderabad Restaurant is its authenticity.

He proudly stresses that the restaurant is so popular that there are online orders for different dishes not only from Ajman but also the adjoining Emirate of Sharjah. Moiz comes from a highly educated and honest family, which he says keeps him away from employing unfair practices in food business.

His father was a Hafidh ul Quran and a textile trader. His brother Mohammed Abdul Hafeez is an IT Director of a company in the Gulf. Another brother is also a Hafidh. His nephew Mujeeb is a chartered accountant. Moiz says there is constant scrutiny at home for earning by lawful means.

Adaab Hyderabad Restaurant is offering special Ramadan packages for Iftar and Suhoor for parties for 25 people and more. The mutton and chicken dishes comes with dates and packaged mineral water at unbeatable prices.

Hyderabadi Tahaari is a favourite dish included in the package among many other dishes. When asked about how he sustains at prices per person ranging from AED 7 – 11, Moiz disclosed that there is cut throat competition to survive in food industry.

All the other dishes are also modestly priced. A dinner for two a La Carte will cost no more than AED 60. I barged into the kitchen also and found it to be clean. Hygiene is a priority at Adaab.

Moiz leads by example and shows that earning can be by honest means if there is no element of greed! Adaab Hyderabad Restaurant is on the busy road at Nakhil.

Naturally, one has to park his vehicle at a distance. Covering a short distance on foot will allow the patrons to shed weight in the range of 20-30 grams before gulping down the relishing dishes begin at the dining table.

People of different nationalities can be seen at Adaab Hyderabad Restaurant as there is something for everyone. The Menu is endless. Bon Appetit! and a Very Happy and Blessed Ramadan to all our readers of Maravi Express!

* Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui is Consulting Editor for Diplomatic, Political and International Affairs for Maravi Express, Republic of Malawi, Africa