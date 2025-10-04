Ascent Soccer drop two vital points after a goalless draw with MK Women in NBM Women’s Premiership

* Ahead of the match, Ascent Soccer were three points away (12) from leaders, Silver Strikers Ladies (15 points), who are meeting 3rd-placed Kukoma Ntopwa Women tomorrow morning (10h00) at Mpira Stadium

By Duncan Mlanjira

Despite dominating match proceedings this morning away at Mzuzu Stadium, 2nd-placed Ascent Soccer have dropped two vital points following their goalless draw against MK in the race for the inaugural National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Women’s Premiership.

Ahead of the match, Ascent Soccer were three points away (12) from leaders, Silver Strikers Ladies (15 points), who are meeting 3rd-placed Kukoma Ntopwa Women tomorrow morning (10h00) at Mpira Stadium.

Meanwhile, in another Week 6 match played at Champion also this morning, MDF Lionesses beat visiting Moyale Sisters 4-0 to garner 11 points — temporarily displacing Kukoma Ntopwa, who have 9 points ahead of their assignment against Silver Strikers.

At Mzuzu Stadium, what was poised as a win for the visitors having enjoyed proceedings right from the start, turned into a frustration as the home team defended in numbers as well as Ascent Soccer failing to capitalise plenty of chances they got.

International Leticia Chinyamula’s freekick in the 17th went direct into palms of MK Academy goalkeeper and a defensive blunder in the 59th by the home team allowed Ascent’s Mayamiko Mkandawire a one-on-one with the ‘keeper but she delayed to shoot allowing the keeper to recover.

In the 32nd, an MK Academy defender failed to clear a pass that reached unmarked Mirriam Mnenula, who shot wide while in the 45th, Fatima Lali also had a golden chance to give visitors a lead but thanks to home team keeper, who used her height to save the shot — much to a huge round of applause from the spectactators.

Ascent Soccer continued to miss more clear chances, as they kept their dominance that saw unmarked Mayamiko Mkandawire dribbling a defender in the 67th minute but failed to tap in it to go out of play.

In the 88th minute, there was a miss of the century as Fatima Lali was at a perfect position where it was difficult to miss than to score as Ascent kept coming wave after wave with the home team defending in numbers — to end the game at 0-0.

At Champion Stadium, Moyale were in control but it ended 0-0 at halt time as it became balanced after Moyale recovered. However, MDF Lionesses took the lead in the 65th through international Fazila Chiyembekezo.

They increased the lead two minutes later through Catherine Kachala and their third by another international, Sabina Thom in the 73rd and as they kept dominating the match they wrapped up their 4th in the 83rd as Sabina claimed her brace — whose overall performance earned her the Player of the Match accolade.

Action resumes tomorrow with Silver Strikers Ladies taking on Kukoma Ntopwa Women as the headline fixture for Match Week 6 waiting to see if the leaders maintain their 100% winning streak.

On 4th place are Mighty Wanderers Queens, sharing 9 points with Kukoma Ntopwa Women and separated by goals scored. Wanderers Queens are also on the road to face Civil Service Women at Civo Stadium on Sunday kicking off 10h00.

Sixth-placed FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women, who have 7 points are at home hosting bottom of the table Topik Academy from 10h00 at Kamuzu Stadium.