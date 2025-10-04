Standard Bank Chief Executive Phillip Madinga welcomes the new government administration’s resolve for economic restoration

* We look forward to a strong private and public partnership in the next critical three months of the government’s transition process

By Duncan Mlanjira

Standard Bank Plc says it looks forward to partnering government and other key stakeholders to support new President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s plan to immediately tackle prevailing macro-economic challenges.

In an interview on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony at Kamuzu Stadium, Standard Bank Chief Executive, Phillip Madinga welcomed the new administration’s resolve for a return to economic stability, predictability and strong governance.

“Attracting FDI from key economies such as the US and China, as outlined in his Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika’s inauguration speech, is also critical in unlocking Malawi’ growth potential and delivering meaningful economic recovery,” said Madinga.

“We also note the President’s determination to seek a renewal of relations with the US through his special friendship with the US President Donald Trump. Easing diplomatic hurdles with the US should set the stage for dialogue aimed at finding solutions for Malawi’s economy, trade and diplomatic relations.

“The loss of development and technical support following USAID’s departure would require dialogue aimed at exploring solutions for the country,” said Madinga, who is also Banker Association of Malawi (BAM) president.

He added that they look forward to a strong private and public partnership in the next critical three months of the government’s transition process,” saying: “The stage should be prepared for a re-set of a new economic trajectory where Malawi’s resolve to return to stability through fiscal discipline and governance, dialogue with bilateral and multilateral donors and creditors and improved trade relations, is unambiguous.”

In his inaugural speech after being sworn in by Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda, JA, the country’s 7th President outlined his agenda, saying: “Wisdom tells us that in order to solve a problem, you must know the problem.

“We must begin by accepting our situation as it is. Our immediate problem is that we have inherited a country in a crisis — Malawi is in the middle of an economic crisis.

“There is no food in the country and the cost of maize is very high. Malawians cannot afford the cost of living; there is no forex, businesses are failing and collapsing every day; we have acute fuel shortages because there is no forex. The cost of fuel is unnecessarily high because of corruption and a badly flawed procurement system.

“There is no money in government. Borrowing is extremely high — and nobody knows where the borrowed money has gone. But there is good news though — Malawi’s crisis is a man-made crisis.

“Our situation is not a natural tragedy beyond human capacity; our situation is not a permanent condition. Any problem created by humans can be solved by humans. Malawi’s situation is a problem we can solve, and solve it we will. We will fix this country.

“But, fixing this country will not be easy — this must be clear. Rebuilding this country will not be easy. It is easy to destroy what others have built, but difficult to rebuild what others have destroyed.

“It will be tough. And we must be tougher. I don’t promise you milk and honey. I promise you hard work, tough and painful decisions. The only way to rebuilding this country is to make tough decisions.

“Above all, I ask for your patience. In the end, we will all be happy that we have a country that nourishes our dreams and the aspirations of our children. With patience, discipline and hard work, we will make Malawi a country where we are happy to live in.

“There is another good news. The DPP Government is ready to govern and ready to rebuild this country. We have a clear, comprehensive development and governance blueprint articulating a new vision and a new agenda for transforming Malawi. Our manifesto is a pledge for total transformation!”

He opened his inaugural speech with a message that he promises what he does and does what he promises: “I promised that we would be back — and today, we are back with a new vision, a new DPP agenda.

“We are back by the will of God, and the collective will of the people. And in different ways, we have all seen the invisible hand of God in this historic election — this, we should never forget!

“Remember, this election has told us that Malawians are united in one vision, dream, as one country, with one purpose. Let us come to serve the will of the people.

“We all wanted change. We voted for change. We expect change. I promise you real change. Zinthu zisintha! But real change must begin with us, each one of us. If you want a different Malawi, if you want different results, then let us begin to think differently, and do things differently.

“To all my friends in the DPP and anyone in any public office, remember this! Malawi belongs to its people. This country does not belong to any person, any tribe or any political party.

“Malawi does not belong to the DPP either. Malawi belongs to us all. Let us be in government to serve the people; not to serve our bellies, not to serve our families.

“Tisiye kuganiza kuti tikulowa m’boma kuti tidyelele. This is the attitude that is killing this country. It’s not about kudyelela. Government is not a feast.

“Being in Government is about serving to deliver, to change our economic situation, to create jobs, and to help everyone prosper in their businesses, farming and education.

“It is that feasting spirit; it is that tidyelele spirit which makes people go wild into corruption, theft, looting and destroying this country. Stop destroying this country!

“The honeymoon of looting government is over! You are dealing with a different President now. And you are looking at a different President. I will not allow anyone to destroy this country under my watch, and I mean anyone!

“The Vice-President and I want to see discipline and sanity everywhere in government. We will clean up the house to restore discipline and integrity in government as we challenge every Malawian to change our mindset.

“The Vice-President and I will not allow you to bring back chaos while we clean up the house. Never say, I never warned you!

“So, let us come to serve the many people who voted for us. We voted as one people, and let us rise above our differences to change this country as one people.”

Mutharika — while applauding Malawians for their vote — extended his vote of thanks to the Catholic Bishops, the Muslim leadership and all Christians and other faiths “for standing up against evil, corruption and state sponsored terror”.

“Malawians voted out corruption, blatant theft, heartless looting, state terrorism and wanton destruction. The spirit that destroys our nation does not come from outside our borders — it comes from amongst us, from within us. We are the people destroying our own country.

“There is a disease of the spirit that we suffer as a country. And I ask all you leaders of faith to help us heal this nation.”

He further extended the vote of thanks to development partners who wished Malawi well from different capitals across the world — calling on the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps to convey the message to the diplomatic community for supporting Malawians to conduct a peaceful and credible election.

“You helped Malawians to vote for their will. Our special thanks particularly go to SADC and the UNDP for your efforts and support in the past election. Malawi cannot survive outside the international community.

“But I have one request to all our friends in the international community, please send us investors and every support you can. Malawi is now open for business.

“Those of you who doubted if Malawi can be trusted with your hard-earned financial support from your tax payers, let me say, yes! You can trust my government on financial management. Give us support, and we will deliver to the people. My previous government is proof of that fact.





“In a particular way, I want to thank the US Government and the UK Government, together with the entire European Community for standing up against corruption, theft of public resources, and reckless looting of the national treasury.

“You quietly spoke in diplomatic whispers, but Malawians heard your goodwill in their villages and public markets where we suffered the high cost of living.

“To President Donald Trump, your message of congratulations and goodwill found us well. We will soon be sending you a delegation to negotiate the Malawi situation. There are critical areas we must address especially after the exit of USAID and the many programs they supported. I am sure we can strike a deal of some kind.

“To our neighbours and friends in Zambia, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa, and the entire SADC Region,up to Kenya and beyond, I look forward to working with you again in the spirit of harmony and goodwill for our people.”