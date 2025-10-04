Honeymoon of plundering public resources is over—declares Mutharika

* As he pledges unity, integrity after taking oath of office this morning as the 7th President of the Republic of Malawi

By Memory Kutengule Chatonda & Innocent Manda, MANA

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has declared that the honeymoon of plundering government resources is over, as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration seeks to sanitise the system to serve Malawians better.

In his inaugural speech on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, Mutharika said being in government does not give people the right to satisfy personal needs or serve friends and families at the expense of the welfare of Malawians, saying: “Malawi belongs to all of us, regardless of political, cultural or religious background.

“So, if anyone acts to the contrary, I will go after him or her. Never say that I never warned you,” said the newly sworn-in President, who observed further that the country is facing an economic crisis, stemming from various problems including foreign exchange scarcity and food insecurity.

Thus he stressed that anyone found looting state funds would be removed immediately to protect public resources and ensure they benefit ordinary Malawians: “Government is about service, not privilege. Any individual found misusing public funds will be expelled from office immediately. I will not tolerate corruption or the abuse of resources meant for citizens.

“When found looting, we are done. I will not allow anyone to destroy this government under my watch. Never say I did not warn you — this is my last warning.”

He called on Malawians to exercise patience, discipline and hard work to help make the country a better place once again — adding that the DPP-led government is ready to rebuild the economy with a new vision and an agenda for transformation.

“The mighty DPP is back with a renewed purpose, and we will promote real change,” he said, while reflecting on the great return of proven leadership to lead Malawi with integrity and inclusivity.

He vowed that his administration will uphold the will of the people; prioritise the needs of every Malawian; focus on unity, accountability and service delivery — emphasising that leadership is about responsibility and not political privilege.

“We must all work together to build a prosperous Malawi. This nation belongs to all of us; not one party or one group. Our destiny depends on shared responsibility and cooperation.”

The President underscored that his administration will serve all Malawians regardless of background, political affiliation or tribe, saying government must rise above divisions and reflect fairness, equality and inclusivity in leadership.

“I commit to serving every Malawian fairly, without fear or favour, regardless of political party, tribe or region. My government is not for the DPP alone but for every citizen of Malawi.”

He urged international development partners to invest in Malawi to improve the lives of its citizens, saying: “We are not asking for handouts. Come and invest in Malawi, and I will work with you to improve the lives of our citizens and guarantee sustainable growth and development.

He also called on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to strengthen regional solidarity, saying Malawi must work closely with its neighbours to overcome shared economic challenges.





“There is no money in government, no food in homes, and Malawians are struggling. Our manifesto is focused on total transformation, and together, we shall overcome these challenges,” said Mutharika.

He took the oath of allegiance, alongside Vice-President Justice Jane Ansah, SC (Rtd), pledging to uphold the Constitution and faithfully serve Malawians with dedication, integrity and accountability throughout their term.

On her part, Justice Ansah described Mutharika as a wise leader whose dedication to national unity, prosperity and peace is unwavering. She thanked God for recalling President Prof. Mutharika back to service.

Attending the swearing-in and inauguration ceremony were several dignitaries, including former Presidents Joyce Banda and Bakili Muluzi, as well as President Daniel Chapo of Mozambique; President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe; Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa of Tanzania; and ministers from Angola, Namibia, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.—Editing by Maravi Express