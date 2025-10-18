Young Africans SC honour late Jack Chamagwana’s contributions to the Tanzanian club through his wife Elizabeth

* It is an honour for us that you are part of this team — your club in Tanzania which is most beloved in your heart

By Duncan Mlanjira

Young Africans (Yanga) — who are in the country to face Silver Strikers in the first leg of the historic CAF Champions League second preliminary round this afternoon at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe — took time off yesterday to meet their former Malawian coach Jack ‘Africa’ Chamagwana’s wife, Elizabeth — in honour of the legend’s contributions to the Tanzanian club.

The club’s chairman, Hersi Said, who is also president of Africans Club Association (ACA), led a delegation of the whole Yanga players and technical panel, that included their latest catch, Malawian Patrick Mabedi, who is 2nd assistant to head coach, Romain Folz.

Accompanying Elizabeth Chamangwana was her and Jack’s son, Frank and their granddaughter, Ashley at the function at Umodzi Park’s Presidential Hotel, where they were presented with a Certificate of Appreciation, Yanga’s match jersey and a financial reward.

In his remarks, Hersi Said told Elizabeth Chamangwana that they profoundly cherish Jack Africa’s contribution to the club as he led Yanga to two consecutive Tanzania Premier League titles (2004 and 2005), saying they thought it wise to meet her to publicly express their appreciation towards what their former coach did to the team.

“It is an honour for us that you are part of this team — your club in Tanzania which is most beloved in your heart,” he said. “It’s an honour for us being here in Malawi and we saw it important to come and say hello to you.

“Jack was one of our best coaches that we’ve had. Yanga loved him and the team used to be called ‘Jack’s Boys’. We really appreciate the work done by our coach and we thought it would be an honour to come and meet you in person.”

He also expressed his appreciation to Jack’s granddaughter, Ashley for driving her grandmother all the way to Lilongwe from Blantyre on their behalf so that they could have the honour of meeting their former coach’s wife, who had been by his side whilst on tour of duty in Tanzania.

“You were part of the team, giving him moral support, the courage and energy — we really appreciate it,” said the chairman, who was also accompanied by the team’s legends who had been coached by Jack Africa Chamagwana.

Speaking on behalf of her grandmother, Ashley described late Jack as a man “who dedicated his life to football — both on and outside the pitch. He talked football, he walked football and he breathed football.

“He touched many lives, both inside and outside football as you can see [from this function]. He was a great soul to many. Unfortunately, many of you cannot meet him but he was an amazing person. It’s such an honour to be here and thanks to you all for everything.”

After her speech, her grandmother couldn’t hold back her emotions but made a speech, thanking Yanga for remembering Jack, saying: “Jack never forgot Yanga — he always talked about Yanga and how happy he was to have coached Yanga. I wish you the best as you play for Yanga and continue impressing Jack where he is.”

After a long stint with Mighty Wanderers, then known as Yamaha Wanderers, Jack ‘Africa’ Chamangwana (April 30,1957-May 6, 2018) left for greener pastures in South Africa where he continued to mesmerise the football fans there playing Kaiser Chiefs (between 1986 and 1989), that earned the nickname ‘Black Stone’.

He returned to Malawi to coach his former team Wanderers and served in various technical capacities for Football Association of Malawi (FAM) before taking up the the post as Yanga head coach, where he also served as technical director and youth development officer.

He is a legend, who played alongside other legends in the Malawi national football team that included Donnex Gondwe, Clement Mkwalula, Gilbert Chirwa, Patson Nyengo, Dickson Mbetewa, Peter Amos, Moses Majiga, Collins Thewe, Young Chimodzi, Clifton Msiya, Henry Chikunje, Sito Mfarinya, Augustine Munthali, Jonathan Billie and Holman Malunga.

Others were Henry Tewesa, Reuben Malola, Patrick Chikafa, John Dzimbiri, Dennis Saidi, Harry Waya, Thom Kazembe, Stock Dandize, Kinna Phiri, Barnet Gondwe, Mosted Sichinga, among others.

Jack made his international debut against Kenya in a friendly match on July 10, 1975 and made his final appearance on April 16, 1985 against Mozambique in a 1986 Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) qualifying match.

He was also part of the squad that made history for their first ever AfCON appearance in 1984 in Côte d’Ivoire and was in the squad that won the East and Central Africa Senior Challenge Cup back to back in 1978 and 1979.

In his chronicles named ‘Throw Back Thursday with Mario’ on FAM’s website before Jack’s death, Mario Antoine wrote a piece entitled ‘Africa was never a sub’ — starting with his debut against Kenya as an 18-year-old, which the Flames won 3-1 through a brace by Kinnah Phiri and the other by Isaac Muhura.

Under Brazilian coach Wander Moreira, the Flames lined up included Frank Mlotchwa, Steven Phiri, Bosco Munthali, Robert Banda, Jack Chamangwana, Montfort Pemba, Spy Msiska, Kinna Phiri, Yasin Osman, Patrick Chikafa and Isaac Muhura.

Jack was eventually substituted and replaced by Elvin Mwafulirwa and that same year, he travelled with the team to Zambia as Malawi made its debut appearance at the East and Central Africa Senior Challenge Cup — where the Flames reached the final but lost 1-2 on penalties to Kenya after drawing 2-2 in extra time.

He featured in Flames’ 7 games that year and in the next two years, Jack played in all the 28 games that took place and even scored his first-ever goal in a 2-0 win over Botswana in a friendly match away in Gaborone in 1977. He also played in all the matches played in 1980 (13) and 1982 (7).

On October 3, 1982, in an AfCON qualifier against Zimbabwe in Harare, Jack made his 100th appearance as Malawi won 2-0. Two years later, in Malawi’s first-ever appearance at the AfCON finals in Bouake, Côte d’Ivoire on April 8, 1984, Jack overtook Kinna Phiri as the most capped player after featuring in a two-all draw against Nigeria.

This was his 118th match and his record as Flames most capped played lasted for seven years before being broken by Young Chimodzi in 1991. He played under seven coaches during his 11 year-old stint with the Flames starting with Brazilian Wander Moreira, followed by caretaker for one game Hydri Kondwani, Englishmen George Curtis and Ted Powell — followed by two Malawians, caretaker Alex Masanjala and Henry Moyo while his last coach was Danny McLennan from Scotland.

In his last match for the Flames on April 16, 1985 in Maputo against Mozambique in an AfCON second leg qualifier which ended one-all on aggregate but Malawi lost 5-6 on penalties, he played alongside John Dzimbiri, Harry Waya, Reuben Malola, Collins Thewe, Young Chimodzi, Lawrence Waya, Jonathan Billie, Frank Sinalo, Peterkins Kayira and Clifton Msiya.

After playing for the South Africa giants, Kaizer Chiefs, he was appointed as coach in 1988 before being replaced by Jeff Butler — whom he replaced again in 1989. He then coached the Flames in 1998 for 13 games with a record of 1 win, 6 draws and 6 losses.

He then served as FAM technical director between 2009 and 2013 and was part of the Flames technical team at the AfCON Angola 2010. Jack and then assistant coach, Young Chimodzi are the only ones who went to the AfCON twice as a player in 1984 and an official in 2010.