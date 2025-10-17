CDH Investment Bank supports Financial Market Dealers Association conference  

CDHIB Chief Treasury Officer Zondwayo Mafuleka (2nd left) hands over funds to FIMDA committee member, Mthetwa Honde

* Being held from today, October 17-19 at Sunbird Nkopola Hotel in Mangochi under the theme; ‘Financial inclusion through digital innovation’

* Provide a forum for stakeholders to discuss and come up with action plans on how the country’s economy can be improved

By Duncan Mlanjira

In appreciation of the role that Financial Market Dealers Association (FIMDA) plays in ensuring an efficient market through market development, among others, CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has invested K5 million towards the association’s 2025 conference.

The annual conference is being held from today, October 17-19 at Sunbird Nkopola Hotel in Mangochi under the theme; ‘Financial inclusion through digital innovation’ — and in presenting the cheque in Blantyre, CDHIB’s Chief Treasury Officer, Zondwayo Mafuleka, said the investment bank decided to support the conference because they appreciate FIMDA’s role on the economy of this country.

Mafuleka took cognizance that the conference will provide a forum for stakeholders to discuss and come up with action plans on how the country’s economy can be improved.

“On top of what is already being done, the sharing knowledge and developing strategies will create a more vibrant financial market in Malawi,” he said. “We are confident that the deliberations at the conference will help the association meet its objectives.”

On his part, FIMDA committee member, Mthetwa Honde expressed profound gratitude for the support, which he said was a timely boost ahead of the annual conference.

“We are grateful to CDH Investment Bank, which is the only investment bank in Malawi, for the timely support of this high powered conference,” he said. “The conference brings together various members and stakeholders, and we are confident that the deliberations will be a success.”

Founded in 1994 as Dealers Association of Malawi (DEAMA) before evolving into the Financial Market Dealers Association in 2000, FIMDA is an association of dealers in forex exchange, money market, fixed income and equity instruments in Malawi.

FIMDA has membership from Reserve Bank of Malawi, Malawi Stock Exchange, commercial banks, discount houses, stock broker firms, fund managers and other financial institutions — evolving into an influential representative grouping of financial market dealers.