Mwanamvekha champions Malawi’s economic agenda at World Bank, IMF meetings in Washington D.C.

By Jeremiah Mphande, MANA

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning & Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha is in Washington D.C., the United States of America — attending Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — where he is leading high level discussions on Malawi’s economic priorities and development cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the meetings aim to strengthen partnerships with regional and international financial institutions and development partners to support Malawi’s economic recovery and long-term growth.

Key areas of focus include food security, fertiliser supply, foreign exchange, fuel, and access to essential medicines. The engagements are crucial in mobilising resources and partnerships to sustain Malawi’s economic transformation and resilience, says the Finance Ministry.

While in Washington, Mwanamvekha has already met Executive Director of the World Bank, Adriano Ubisso and has held talks with other regional and international partners to review Malawi’s short-term policy priorities, ongoing development projects, and financing needs.

The Minister also chaired the 30th Statutory Meeting of the Constituency and later met the World Bank country management unit and the IMF executive director to discuss sustaining policy reforms and enhancing development financing for key national programmes.

In the same vein, Mwanamvekha, together with the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), attended the World Bank Group development committee ministerial lunch meeting, where they engaged global partners on strategies to boost economic stability and expand investment opportunities.

The Minister and his delegation are expected to attend the IMF breakfast meeting and, later, hold a ministerial breakfast with the Zambia’s Minister of Finance.

The Ministry of Finance further says the delegation will also meet the African Director at the IMF, and the Deputy Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Treasury to deliberate on regional economic trends and cooperation frameworks.

The Ministry added that the delegation will further hold strategic engagements with the Rockefeller Foundation and Lazard International Advisory to explore avenues for additional development support and investment partnerships.

The high level mission will conclude on Saturday, October 18, with a meeting between the Malawi delegation and the East and Southern Africa Regional Vice-President of the World Bank Group, focusing on strengthening collaboration for sustained support to Malawi’s economic programmes.

The Ministry of Finance stressed that Malawi’s participation in the Spring Meetings reaffirms the country’s commitment to deepening international partnerships and securing financing for inclusive and sustainable growth.