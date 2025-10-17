President Mutharika appoints Roza Mbilizi as Agriculture Minister, George Patridge as Industrialisation, Business, Trade & Tourism Minister

* Mbilizi is former Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Deputy Commissioner General and was elected as MP for Machinga North representing the DPP

By Duncan Mlanjira

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed two more ministerial positions, giving the post of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development to Roza Fetch Mbilizi and that of Industrialisation, Business, Trade & Tourism to George Patridge.

A statement from Chief Secretary to the Government, Justin Saidi, says the appointments are with immediate effect, which have been done in the powers conferred upon the President under Section 94(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi.

Mbilizi, a prominent female golfer and former Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Deputy Commissioner General, was elected as Member of Parliament (MP) for Machinga North representing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

She is known for her strong governance record and her role in implementing modernisation and compliance reforms that boosted revenue collection. Her leadership in public finance, institutional management, and reform implementation makes her a strategic choice to drive the transformation of the agricultural sector.

Widely regarded as one of Malawi’s most respected corporate figures, George Partridge brings a wealth of experience from the financial and industrial sectors. A Fellow of the Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), Partridge spent more than a decade at the Reserve Bank of Malawi before joining the National Bank of Malawi (NBM), where he became CEO in 2006.

Under his leadership, NBM grew into one of the most stable and profitable banks in the country. In 2016, he was appointed Group CEO of Press Corporation plc (PCL), Malawi’s largest conglomerate, overseeing investments across banking, telecommunications, energy, and manufacturing.

Partridge is also known for his advocacy for e-procurement, transparency, and digital transformation in governance. He has chaired the Malawi Airlines Board, served on the University of Malawi Council, and advised various national economic committees. His transition into public service is seen as a continuation of his lifelong commitment to strategic, ethical leadership.

As Minister of Industrialization, Business, Trade and Tourism, Partridge is expected to champion private sector growth, industrial policy reform, and global competitiveness for Malawian products.

Mutharika has also appointed Dr. Max Wangawenga, a seasoned economist, academic, and policy strategist as Executive Assistant to the President. He is an adjunct senior lecturer at Mzuzu University, teaching Introduction to Law, International Humanitarian Law, and International Relations and Diplomacy.

He currently serves as Deputy Director of Policy and Planning in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, where he leads national policy research and development planning initiatives. His career spans roles in the Ministries of Industry & Trade; Agriculture; Lands & Housing, and Local Government.

He has also served as assistant chief economic advisor at the State Residences and internationally, he was a Trade Policy Fellow at the International Trade Centre (ITC) in Geneva.

Soon after been sworn in, President Mutharika made some appointments of key positions in government as he identifies his full Cabinet, that included three ministerial positions — naming Joseph Mwanamvekha, George Chaponda and Alfred Ruwan Gangata as Ministers of Finance, Economic Planning & Development; Foreign Affairs and of State respectively.

The Finance Minister has convened several meeting that included that of the diplomatic missions and is currently in Washington D.C., United States, where he is attending the Spring Meetings jointly organised by the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Earlier this week, the Minister held discussions with regional and international financial institutions, as well as development partners, to deliberate on Malawi’s key priorities including food security, fertiliser supply, foreign exchange, fuel, and essential medicines.