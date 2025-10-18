All boxes ticked ahead of the first leg of Young Africans in CAF Champions League 2025 second preliminary round

* We are prepared, we are playing a good team, they have the experience in this competition, and that’s something good for the match

By Duncan Mlanjira

Silver Strikers assures Malawians fans that everything is set as they represent the country in this afternoon’s CAF Champions League 2025 second preliminary round match against Young Africans Sports Club (Yanga SC) at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

To advance to the second preliminary round, Silver Strikers narrowly defeated Elgeco Plus FC of Madagascar after drawing 1-1 away in Mauritius and playing to a goalless draw at Bingu National Stadium.

The second leg is set at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium Dar es Salaam on October 28 and and the Bankers’ head coach, Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa told Silver Strikers Media that despite Yanga SC being a prominent team and regulars in the CAF tournament, his side is prepared to deliver a better result.

“We are prepared, we are playing a good team, they have the experience in this competition, and that’s something good for the match,” he is quoted as saying. “Playing Yanga SC is a motivation to us — we will do anything to match them and give them a run for a good result.

“To our fans, we are not at this stage only to participate — we are here to compete,” said the coach, while team captain Chikondi Kamanga is quoted as saying morale in the camp is high, with everyone eager to fight for the badge.

“Morale in camp is good, the players understand and feel the importance of winning this match. Every game has its approach, and we will approach this match with a heart to win and ensure we move forward.

“We urge our fans and Malawians in general to come out in large numbers and support us,” said the captain.

Yesterday, Minister of State Alfred Gangata and Reserve Bank of Malawi Deputy Governor, William Matambo paid a courtesy visit to the team at Bingu National Stadium where he urged the players to put Malawi above everything — saying at this level it is no longer about Silver Strikers but rather representing Malawi.

On his part, Matambo said it was an honour to have the Minister visit the team in training, adding that the gesture will motivate the players to do their best.

Yanga SC bring with them former Malawi Flames coach, Patrick Mabedi, who was officially signed on Monday as assistant to head coach Romain Folz — a former mentor for South African top club, Mamelodi Sundowns.

After hanging up his boot playing for South African side, Kaiser Chiefs, Mabedi served as an assistant for Chiefs under Steve Komphela and later under Italian tactician Giovanni Solinas before holding coaching roles at All Stars, Moroka Swallows and Mpumalanga Black Aces.

Having been fired as Flames coach over poor performance of the team under his watch, it was reported that Chiefs were considering bringing the 51-year-old back into their technical team following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi.

South African media platform, KickOff reported that Yanga won the race for Mabedi’s signature, swiftly securing the services of the former Chiefs captain as they bolster their backroom staff.

In addition, several reports have surfaced suggesting that Folz’s future with the reigning Tanzanian Premier League champions remains uncertain but after Mabedi being taken on board, all is set for the former AmaZulu FC and Marumo Gallants coach is staying on, as the club’s management has reinforced his technical team.

Yanga currently sit 4th in the Tanzanian Premier League after two matches, with one win and one draw. The reigning champions will be aiming to defend their title as the season unfolds.