Woman dies in Dedza road accident

By Sellah Singini, MANA

A 25-year-old woman died in Dedza on Sunday after she was hit by a Toyota Ractis registration number BLK145.

According to Dedza Police public relations officer, Sub Inspector Edward Kabango, the woman has been identified as Esther Kandodo from Nyama village in the area of Traditional Authority Kasumbu in Dedza .

“The motor vehicle was going to Lilongwe from the direction of Dedza and upon arrival at Dauya Village at around 1800 hours, the driver lost control due to excessive speeding and went to the extreme right of the road where he hit three people,” Kabango said.

“He first hit a pedal cyclist, Jonathan Tapingiza aged 64 from Dauya village, Traditional Authority Kaphuka. He then hit the deceased and Magrete Kanjole aged 29 from Mwataika village, T/A Kaphuka in Dedza.

“Tapingiza and Kanjole have been admitted to Dedza District Hospital where they are receiving treatment after sustaining various degrees of injuries,” he added.

The driver Mike Banda aged 35 from Ajibu village, T/A Tambala and his passenger Promise Denga from Denga Village, Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre sustained minor injuries.

Postmortem results showed that the deceased died due to head injuries.

Meanwhile, the police are calling upon drivers to maintain recommended speed limits when driving to avoid accidents

In Lilongwe, three people have sustained serious injuries after being hit by a minibus while celebrating presidential victory.

According to Lilongwe Police public relations officer, Sergeant Foster Benjamin, the incident occurred on Sunday around 4am at Malembo Trading Centre in Kasiya.

It is said that a 43-year-old driver, Itim Kazembe was driving a Toyota Hiace minibus registration number KK4665 around Malembo Trading Centre and is said to have been playing music from a public address system which the residents danced to in celebration.

However, one pedestrian tried to cross ahead, prompting the driver to mistakenly accelerate instead of applying brakes.

“He hit three people in the process who sustained serious injuries.“

The three are identified as Ndawaninge Yobu, 30, Anderson Berium, 40, and Henry Chalemera, 30. They all come from Traditional Authority Khongoni’s area in Lilongwe District.—Additional reporting by Blessings Kapina, MANA