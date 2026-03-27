Wanderers fans looking towards Sapitwa 4 kick-starting the Nomads’ 2026 season on a high note

* Nothing sweeter than finishing as champions — let’s go The Blues; have a purpose, please, for these games

* As Dedza Dynamos boosts squad with four new signings from Dzaleka to travel with the team to the pre-season

By Duncan Mlanjira

Fans for the last champions of the TNM Super League, Mighty Wanderers, are looking forward to be appeased by the Lali Lubani Road club by clinching the much-anticipated Sapitwa 4 pre-season tournament to be held at the traditional venue, Mulanje Park tomorrow and Sunday.

Ahead of their opening match tomorrow at 15h00 against Castel Challenge Cup 2025 silver medalists, Dedza Dynamos, fans reacted with enthusiasm to the club’s post of confirmation on its social media platform that all is set for their participation.

Notable statements of encouragement comes from Steve Chisoni who urged the Nomads to start the forthcoming season on a high note with Smile George Lamiton, saying there is “nothing sweeter than finishing as champions” of the pre-season tournament.

“Let’s go The Blues,” says Lamiton, while Zinenani Clapperton encouraged the team to go onto the pitch with “a purpose” to clinch the title, in the tournament the Nomads are participating for the first time.

Meanwhile, Dedza Dynamos reported on their Facebook page that four of five players they selected from Dzaleka in Dowa have made the grade to join the squad that travels for the Sapitwa 4 Season 4 to showcase their football talents.

The team identified the players as Eustache Baraka tapped from Young Talent, Ben & Masudi from Kalembelembe FC and Dusengimana Jean Pierre from Chilomoni FC.

“Let us keep them and their teams in our prayers ahead of their clash in Mulanje,” says the team, who are participating in the tournament for the second time after the inaugural in 2023 alongside Bangwe All Stars, Mighty Tigers and Red Lions, won by Bangwe.

In the second edition, 2024, Dedza Dynamos once more made the grade to spice up the event alongside Mulanje Park’s host team, FOMO FC and fellow inaugural participants, Mighty Tigers and Bangwe All Stars, who again emerged the winners.

For the Season 3, giants of the country’s elite football, Nyasa Big Bullets accepted the challenge to spice up the pre-season and won it at the expense of Mighty Tigers, Lilongwe-based Creck Sporting Club and Ekhaya FC.

Creck Sporting Club and Ekhaya FC were also participating for the first time, with Ekhaya then preparing for their debut appearance in the top flight football in which they came out of the 2025 season on 7th place.

The Cowboys are facing Red Lions, who have also returned to the top flight league under the recommissioned FDH Bank Premiership having won the inaugural NBS National Division League (NDL) title.

This will be an intriguing encounter taking into consideration that Ekhaya won the then 2nd tier Southern Region Football League ahead of the Lions in 2024 season — thus this will be a grudge match for the soldiers and a shot for supremacy for the Cowboys.

The matches, to be covered live by official tournament broadcaster Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), through MBC TV, MBC 2 On-the-Go, MBC Radio 2 FM and MBC Digital, attracts an entry fee of K2,000 each day.

Amplifying that the Sapitwa 4 tourney is becoming bigger and better, the Season 4 edition has attracted Premier Bet — the leader of sports betting and lotto games in Malawi — as the title sponsor, while GM Plastics Industry Ltd joining in as sponsors of Man of Match at K100,000 each across the four matches to be played.

Sapitwa 4 was mooted by Super League of Malawi (SULOM) Executive Member, Chimwemwe Nyirenda, to support the country’s elite football clubs a platform where they can prepare well before the forthcoming season, whose 2026/2027 is set to officially commence on April 18, 2026 with the Charity Shield.

The Sapitwa 4, while providing a chance to football supporters in Mulanje and visiting enthusiasts to enjoy the Beautiful Game, it at the same time promotes Mulanje District as a hot tourism destination.