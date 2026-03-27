Pasuwa challenged to just win the Botswana 4-Nations and not worry about Zambia fielding ‘B’ side

* After insinuating that the Flames are disadvantaged already since if they win against Zambia, they will say it’s a B-side, if you lose, they will say, ‘How can you lose to a B-side?’

* If you are a real coach just win the tournament and let Malawians say ‘you won against Zambia’, don’t focus on Zambians team B side—Zambian fan Em Rawburts

* As the 4-Nations Tournament will be broadcast live on SuperSport DSTV Channel 227 Africa 1 to be played tomorrow and Tuesday on FIFA Window for international friendlies

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Flames’ head coach Kalisto Pasuwa is quoted by Zambia’s online media publication, Bola News as saying he believes there will be excuses after tomorrow’s 4-Nations game against Zambia since they have sent domestic league players and U-23s to the Botswana tournament.

The tournament to be played tomorrow and Tuesday on FIFA Window for international friendlies, initially attracts senior national teams, but it coincides with Zambia being invited for a friendly against world champions, Argentina in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, March 31.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) described the matchup with Argentina as a high profile encounter they can ill afford to let it slip by, saying: “When the world champions come calling, you answer — it is an opportunity we simply cannot pass up. It is a clear sign of the respect Zambia has continued to earn on the global stage.”

Pasuwa is thus quoted by Bola News that “Zambia is one of the powerhouses in Southern Africa” and that “you need to be positive in order for you to grind results and play against Zambia”.

Pasuwa told the online that he had hoped Zambia would send their first team to help him better assess his squad and predicted that the result would be judged regardless of the outcome: “Zambia has sent their stronger side to Argentina, but we wanted stronger sides so that we can assess ourselves and see where we are in Southern Africa.

“So, in doing this now, it may be better to put a minus one on the other side. That’s why I am saying we are disadvantaged already. If you win against Zambia, then they’ll tell you it’s a B-side. You lose, they will say, ‘How can you lose to a B-side?’”

The winner between Malawi and Zambia will face either Botswana or Zimbabwe in the final on Tuesday and Zambian fan, Em Rawburts, responded to the Bola News post, advising Pasuwa: “If you are a real coach, just win the tournament and let Malawians say ‘You won against Zambia’”.

“Don’t focus on Zambia’s team B side. Zambia is Zambia, whether team B or C —it’s Zambia’. A lion’s baby is also a lion, so if you are not steady, the same local Zambia team B can beat you blue black tomorrow.

“Just play your game with your Malawi team A against Zambia team B, the Zambia Team A is in Argentina.”

Pasuwa’s 25-man squad for the 4-Nations tournament has him retaining 15 players who featured in the friendlies November against Lesotho, maintaining continuity in the squad — which comprises 17 foreign-based players and eight domestic league legion.

It includes Mighty Wanderers midfielder Gaddie Chirwa, who last played for the Flames on July 6, 2025, alongside new call-ups including Hannover 96 midfielder Mwisho Mhango and Silver Strikers midfielder Festus Duwe.

The full squad has:

Goalkeepers: William Thole (Simba Bhora, Zimbabwe), George Chikooka (Silver Strikers, Joshua Waka (Ekhaya);

Defenders: Charles Petro (Botosani FC, Romania), McDonald Lameck (Silver Strikers), Gomezgani Chirwa (Ngezi Platinum FC, Zimbabwe), Nickson Nyasulu (FC Platinum, Zimbabwe), Maxwell Paipi (FC Platinum, Zimbabwe), Emmanuel Nyirenda (Mighty Wanderers);

Midfielders: Lloyd Aaron (Alsadaqa FC, Libya), Yankho Singo (Nyasa Big Bullets), Lloyd Njaliwa (CAPS United, Zimbabwe), Gaddie Chirwa (Mighty Wanderers), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Black Bulls FC, Mozambique), Robert Saizi Gomes (ZANACO, Zambia), Festus Duwe (Silver Strikers), Mwisho Mhango (Hannover 96, Germany);

Forwards: Patrick Mwaungulu (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Chikumbutso Salima (Al Merrikh SC, Rwanda), Chawanangwa Kaonga (CAPS United, Zimbabwe), Mayele Malango (Sacaramento Republic FC, USA), Richard Mbulu (Costa do Sol, Mozambique), Babatunde Adepoju (Venda Academy FC, South Africa), Ephraim Kondowe (Nyasa Big Bullets).

Meanwhile, the 4-Nations Tournament — to be played at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, with the hosts Botswana taking on Zimbabwe tomorrow while the 3rd-place playoff and the final are set for Tuesday, March 31 — will be broadcast live on SuperSport DSTV Channel 227 Africa 1.