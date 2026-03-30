Former SPC Colleen Zamba fails to appear before Parliamentary Committee as she is reportedly outside the country for medical treatment

* Her lawyers indicate that their client remains committed to cooperating with the inquiry and will engage the committee to agree on a new date upon her return

By Innocent Manda, MANA

Former Secretary to the President & Cabinet (SPC), Colleen Zamba, who was red flagged by the Malawi Law Society (MLS) that she is involved-in-the-controversial-purchase-of-the-K128-billion-Amaryllis-Hotel-through-Public-Service-Pensions-Trust-Funds, has failed to appear before the inquiry being made by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

According to PAC chairperson, Steve Malondela, the committee formally summoned Zamba to appear before it today, March 30, at 09h30 but they received a formal response from Zamba’s legal representatives, Jivason and Company, indicating that she would not be able to attend.

According to the correspondence, Zamba is currently outside the country receiving medical treatment, making it impossible for her to honour the summons or submit the requested documents within the stipulated timeframe.

The lawyers further stated that their client remains committed to cooperating with the inquiry and will engage the committee to agree on a new date upon her return.

The PAC is conducting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the acquisition of the Amaryllis Hotel by PSPTF, a matter that has attracted significant public and institutional scrutiny due to concerns over governance, due diligence, and the use of pensioners’ funds.

Malondela said the summons, issued under Section 60(3) of the Constitution, the National Assembly Powers and Privileges Act, and Standing Order 151, required Zamba to provide both oral testimony and relevant documentation regarding the transaction.

Her involvement in the Amaryllis Hotel saga, was confirmed PSPTF Board chairperson confirms MLS’ revelation that former SPC Colleen Zamba influenced purchase of Amaryliss Hotel by PSPTF board chairperson, James Daire Kumwenda, who confirmed-that-Zamba-influenced-purchase-of-the-hotel/ when she allegedly directed the funds’ trustess to proceed with the purchase of the hotel, warning that the seller could sue if they failed to. the MLS that she was inHowever, the committee

When PAC engaged the Attorney General (AG), Frank Mbeta last week, he emphasised that zamba-had-no-authority-under-the-pension-funds-trust-deed-to-chair-meetings-concerning-purchase-of-the-hotel/, saying “the trust deed clearly states that the trustee is the final decision-maker, not someone outside that structure”.

Mbeta’s testimony also supported claims by suspended PSPTF principal officer, George Jim, who alleged that he faced pressure from Zamba to expedite the K128.7 billion transaction during the previous administration.

https://www.maraviexpress.com/spc-colleen-zamba-had-no-authority-under-the-pension-funds-trust-deed-to-chair-meetings-concerning-purchase-of-amaryllis-hotel/.