Blantyre Jogging Club organises Family Fun Run to promote physical wellbeing

* In today’s fast-paced world, many people are occupied with work and business commitments, leaving little or no time for physical exercises

* However, regular exercises are essential for overall well-being, including mental health—club chairperson Gift Mike Gwaza

By Duncan Mlanjira

In recognition that many people in today’s fast-paced world are occupied with work and business commitments — leaving little or no time for physical exercises — Blantyre Jogging Club (BJC) will host a Family Fun Run on June 6 to promote healthy and wellness livelihood.

To start off from Kamuzu Stadium’s hockey pitch at 05h30, the event is in three categories — 21.1km (half marathon), 10km and 5km — which will wrap up with an aerobics session hosted by fitness trainer and TV personality, Super DT. Its registration is K5,000 for adults and K2,000 for kids.

According to chairperson, Gift Mike Gwaza, Blantyre Jogging Club is hosting the family fun run for the second year running aimed at promoting fitness & well-being, strengthening family & community bonds and raising mental health awareness.

“In today’s fast-paced world, many people are occupied with work and business commitments, leaving little or no time for physical exercises,” he said. “However, regular exercises are essential for overall well-being, including mental health. Cases of high blood pressure and stroke are on the rise, prompting the need for an active lifestyle.

Gwaza thus highlighted the need for support from the corporate business sector, health stakeholders and interested individuals for the success of the event as well as its sustenance going forward in the promotion of healthy wellbeing.

Established in April 2022, Gwaza said the club’s membership of fitness enthusiasts is united by its passion for health and wellness as it was founded on the belief that fitness should be fun and accessible to all.