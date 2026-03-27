UTM Party ignites hot debate on its stance of DPP’s alleged ‘systematic’ sidelining of Jane Ansah as Constitutionally elected State Vice-President

* The Office of the Vice-President is not ceremonial; it is a constitutional institution designed to provide leadership, coordination, and stability

* When it is deliberately undermined or rendered ineffective, it is not only a political issue, it is a direct misuse of public resources—UTM

By Duncan Mlanjira

A statement issued yesterday the UTM Party alleging that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration is “systematically mistreating” State Vice-President Jane Ansah by underfunding her office, withdrawing her security and publicly humiliating her, has ignited hot debate on social media.

Several observers — seemingly politically attached to the DPP — wondered why the opposition party, UTM should be concerned with another party’s internal administrative processes, despite the fact that the UTM clarified its position on its decision to speak out as a matter of national concern.

In its statement issued yesterday, March 26, by secretary general Willet Karonga, explains that “the Office of the Vice-President is not ceremonial; it is a constitutional institution designed to provide leadership, coordination, and stability

“When it is deliberately undermined or rendered ineffective, it is not only a political issue, it is a direct misuse of public resources,” says statement, which calls on State President Arthur Peter Mutharika “to guarantee a safe and enabling environment for the Vice-President to discharge her responsibilities, in line with his oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi”.

UTM also calls upon “all political parties, civil society organisations, and religious institutions to take a principled stand in defense of constitutional order” and also encourages Ansah “to resist any pressure from agents of mendacity to resign” from her State Vice-Presidency.

“Her mandate is constitutional, her cause is national, and she has the full backing of the law and the Malawian people,” emphasises the UTM, which urges Mutharika’s administration that “at a time when Malawi faces a deepening economic crisis, characterised by rising taxes, a high cost of living, and widespread hardship, government should be focused on unified action.

“Instead, the current administration is consumed by internal conflict within the Executive, creating confusion, inefficiency, and unnecessary costs borne by already struggling Malawians.”

The UTM highlights that its observation of the “pattern of systematic mistreatment, underfunding, withdrawal of security, and public humiliation” includes the Vice-President being “prevented from performing her constitutional duty of seeing off the President at the airport — a standard protocol when the President travels and delegated authority transfers to the Vice-President; instead, this role was irregularly assumed by the Chief Secretary, undermining both protocol and constitutional order”.

“This pattern is not new,” contends the UTM. “Similar treatment has been meted at previous Vice-Presidents, including Rt Hon Dr Cassim Chilumpha, Her Excellency Joyce Banda, and our former Party President Rt Hon Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima. The continued erosion of this office under successive administrations reflects a troubling disregard for constitutional order.

“UTM strongly condemns this conduct. We call upon all state institutions and security agencies to uphold the Constitution by according the Vice-President the respect, protection, and support her office demands. Let it be clear: any individual or group undermining the Vice-President will be held accountable for actions that threaten her safety or the integrity of constitutional order.”

The UTM, whose president is Dalitso Kabambe, emphasises that Malawians elected Mutharika and Ansah “on the same ticket” and that “any deliberate attempt by individuals, groups, or institutions to obstruct the Vice-President in the execution of her duties constitutes a violation of the Constitution”.

But despite the explanation, several observers politically attached to the DPP wondered why the UTM should be concerned with another party’s internal administrative processes, to which George Adams supported the opposition party’s stance, saying: “The Office of the Vice-President is a government office, not a political party office.

“While the individual holding the role is almost always a member of a political party, the office itself is a formal institution of the State,” he explained and goes on to quote the Constitution to clarify that Ansah’s office is part of the Executive branch of government; funded by taxpayers through the national budget; and whose staff is a mix of career civil servants (who remain regardless of which party is in power) and political appointees.

​Its purpose is to assist the State President in administering the affairs of the country, chairing specific government committees, and representing the State at official functions.

Adriano da Silva hinted that a candidate for a State vice-president is always used just for the purpose to win campaign “and after that he/she becomes the worst enemy to government in power”.

In January, political and social issues commentator, Edgar Kelvin Ng’ambi opined that “a plot against Jane Ansah [was thickening]” by observing that she was first “quietly removed” from her role in the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) before being stripped off her post from Department of Public Sector Reforms, which were “parked under the control of President Mutharika’s office”.

“Two strategic institutions, same destination, same timing,” observed Ng’ambi…This feels less like routine administrative restructuring and more like a shot across the bow — a warning fired early.

“A reminder to Jane Ansah that her role, as some would prefer it, is to remain permanently grateful for being chosen as a running mate, not to appear ambitious or autonomous,” Ng’ambi said in January.