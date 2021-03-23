Two candidates withdraw from March 30 by-elections

By Duncan Mlanjira

Two candidates have withdrawn their nominations to contest in the March 30 by-elections and their names have since been deleted from the ballot paper, says a notice from Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

The two are Laston Saidi Katole of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Nsanje Central Constituency and Finason Brown Thengulo (independent) in Chikwawa East Constituency.

The remaining contestants in Nsanje Central are: Esmy Hubert Bande (DEPECO); Francis Lazalo Kasaila (DPP); Kafandikhale Mandevana (MCP) and Nzeru Mybeck (UTM).

For Chikwawa East: Rosemary Singano Kalidozo (independent); Rodrick Samu Khumbanyiwa (UDF); Fyson Duncan Mainjeni (UTM); Ginford Mabo Maulidi (DPP); Phoebe Mtembenuzeni (independent) and Foster Thomson Thipiwa (MCP).

MEC’s director of media and public relations Sangwani Mwafulirwa said a candidate can officially withdraw at any point before the polling day without giving reasons why.

“The two contestants competed in the 2019 tripartite elections but they have voluntarily decided not to contest this time around. So this means their nomination fees is forfeited,” Mwafulirwa said.

MEC is scheduled to hold Parliamentary by-elections in seven constituencies and in two wards that fell vacant due to death and court annulment.

The other contesting candidates are:

Karonga North West — Daniel Chitonya (MCP); Felix Katwaff Kaira (UTM); Trustings Waluza Kamwambi (DPP); Anderson Peace Mwaipanga (independent); Dr. Shawo Gabriel Mwakilama (independent); Harry Hardson Mwanyembe (independent); Bone Harry Kasunga Mwenendeka (UDF); Fwasani Silungwe (AFORD).

Ntchisi North — Arnold William Kadzanja (MCP); Kensinalakwiyo Lasford Mambeya (DPP); Maurice Mwesawina M’bang’ombe (independent).

Lilongwe Msinja South — Francis Chikumbutso Belekanyama (MCP); Jones Yamikani Chadza (independent); Ruth Chatata (independent); Lameck John Kondesi (independent); Mustapha MacDonald (DPP).

Zomba Changalume — Yusuf Noor Bamusi (UDF); Lawrence Denezio Bisika (PP); Jean Cheonga Chilemba (UTM); Anne Mary Fletcher (independent); Henry Marko Kaseama (independent); Bizwick Million (independent); Mary Matiya Muheya (DPP); James Nipuro (independent); Rexa Kuntambila Ntodwa (independent); Mahomed Hanif Osman (independent).

Nsanje North — Patrick Chimwemwe Bande (independent); Esther MchekA Chilenje (DPP); Enock Masautso Chizuzu (MCP); Kennedy Jailosi (UTM).

The approved ward Councillor candidates are:

Liviridzi Ward in Balaka District — Richard Koloko Alli (UTM); Jones Chamangwana (MCP); Lucius Elia (DPP); Chilambe Isaac Martin (independent); Sten Felesani MAwindo (independent); Paul Naphwiyo (independent); Stande Nyuyeje (UDF).

Chitakale Ward in Mulanje District — Aaron Mickson Chitsulo (MCP); Alexander Makawa Phiri Foster (UTM); Richard Fanuel Mulingano (DPP).