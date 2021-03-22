Concerned citizens appeal for support to send Chikondi Kazembe for specialised breast cancer treatment in India

* So far K4 million raised of the needed K11 million treatment cost at Atermis Hospital



* She needs to go Atermis Hospital within 8 weeks from March 10, 2021

* She received chemotherapy and mastectomy treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

By Duncan Mlanjira

Concerned citizens and relations of breast cancer-stricken, 28-year-old Chikondi Kazembe, are appealing to well-wishers to donate funds towards helping her travel to India for specialized treatment, which is quoted at US$15,000 (K11 million).

The ‘Chikondi Kazembe Fundraise’ initiative committee, through social media Facebook, says Chikondi was diagnosed with left breast cancer stage IIIC on October 5, 2020 and she received chemotherapy at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital on October 7 that finished on January 21.

She then underwent Mastectomy on February 10 and according to doctors’ recommendation, she requires immediate medical attention to be treated by Dr. S.C. Pande, Chief Radiation Oncology and co-Chief Cyberknife, at Atermis Hospital, Gurgaon in India within 8 weeks from March 10, 2021 (on April 20).

It’s now over one week that has passed since the Malawian doctors’ recommendation but the committee has so far raised K4 million from some fundraising social events where attendees were required to pay to attend.

“We have strong conviction that together, we are saving this life, hence this appeal to you,” says the appeal on the special Facebook page as well as arranging for both radio and TV interviews to feature Chikondi to appeal for assistance.

The committee has also engaged ‘GoFundMe’ to reach out for assistance beyond the borders.

“How would you be part of this noble cause? If you are able, we would love if you could make a cash donation to help us achieve our mission and save Chikondi’s life,” says the appeal.

The options for donations are through National Bank Of Malawi account number 1007327548 under the name Chikondi Kazembe Fundraise at Chichiri Service Centre and through GoFundMe.

Contact persons are chairperson Emmanuel Mulele on +265 888 797 626; secretary Noria Nchingula on +265 999 568 080 and treasurer Peter Khanganya on +265 888 191 845.