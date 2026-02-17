The Martin Luther King protege who helped reshape America

* Built a career around working to politically organise and improve the lives of African-Americans, and became a national force during his two White House campaigns

Obituary by Anthony Zurcher & Sam Woodhouse, BBC News

Jesse Jackson, a key figure during the US civil rights movement of the 1960s, was known for being the first African-American to make the jump from activism to major-party presidential politics.

A protege of Martin Luther King Jnr, Jesse Jackson built a career around working to politically organise and improve the lives of African-Americans, and became a national force during his two White House campaigns.

While other African Americans sought the US presidency, Jackson was the first to find significant success at the ballot box – which would pave the way for those who came after, including Barack Obama and Kamala Harris.

Over the course of his career, Jesse Jackson built a movement to bring America’s increasingly diverse population together, with a message that centred on poor and working-class Americans.

“No one else in the Democratic Party was talking about a multiracial, multi-ethnic democracy,” Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said at an event in Chicago in August 2024 that celebrated Jesse Jackson. “This movement wasn’t just about bringing us together, but about bringing us together around a progressive agenda.”

A gifted orator, Jesse Jackson articulated the frustrations of those who felt like second-class citizens in the world’s most prosperous democracy. His speech to the 1988 Democratic National Convention, which ended with the refrain “keep hope alive”, would be echoed decades later in the “hope and change” slogan of Obama’s successful 2008 presidential campaign.

After his historic run of presidential campaigns, Jesse Jackson went on to position himself as an elder statesman within the Democratic Party. However, Jackson’s later years would be punctuated by scandal, including revelations of marital infidelity and financial impropriety involving his son and political heir, Jesse Jackson Jnr, who served as a congressman from Illinois.

In 2017, the elder Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and largely withdrew from public life. That diagnosis was subsequently changed to one of progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative brain disease with similar symptoms.

Jesse Jackson was born Jesse Louis Burns on October 8, 1941 in Greenville, South Carolina – the son of 16-year-old Helen Burns. Unmarried, she was expelled from her local Baptist church after she became pregnant — the result of an affair with a 33-year-old married neighbour, Noah Robinson.

When Jackson was two, his mother married Charles Jackson, who went on to adopt his new stepson. Jesse Jackson remained in touch with Robinson, and regarded both men as his fathers.

Charles Jackson was a religious man, and his son was brought up in the church — a traditional focus for black political resistance since the time of American slavery.

Through the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which Martin Luther King founded in 1957 to promote non-violent action to seek social and economic justice, he established Operation Breadbasket, that encouraged black men and women to frequent businesses that gave them basic courtesy and job opportunities, and to boycott those that did not.

Still in his 20s, Jackson was first asked to run the Chicago arm of the operation and, before long, to take on the national leadership.

In 1968, Jackson’s life changed dramatically. He was with his mentor at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, when King was assassinated. Moments before the fatal shot, Martin Luther King was leaning over a railing in playful conversation with Jesse Jackson, who was standing in the parking lot below.

Jackson told reporters that he cradled King’s head as he died — although other witnesses did not confirm that account. The next day, Jackson controversially appeared on television with his clothes still stained with King’s blood, assuming the mantle of civil rights leadership.

“We were determined we would not let one bullet kill the movement,” he later said and like King had done in the years before his death, Jesse Jackson began speaking about America’s problems as rooted in class inequality as much as racism.

The principal schism, he said, was between the haves and the have-nots: “When we change the race problem into a class fight,” he told the New York Times, “then we are going to have a new ball game.”

Three years later, arguments over leadership led Operation Breadbasket to fracture and Jackson to form Operation PUSH (People United to Serve Humanity) — a new, wide-ranging civil rights group.

In the years that followed, Jesse Jackson became one of the most influential political figures in America. His PUSH organisation championed inner-city education and affirmative action programmes that saw businesses employing black workers.

Presidential runs

But he remained a controversial figure, with allegations that he had once made antisemitic remarks, and – as an ordained minister and the result of an unwanted pregnancy – he opposed abortion.

The issue was convulsing US politics after the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v Wade. Democrats, who traditionally aligned with the civil rights movement, mostly supported keeping abortion legal.

“Human beings cannot give or create life by themselves, it is really a gift from God,” he wrote in 1977. “Therefore, one does not have the right to take away that which he does not have the ability to give.”

He suggested that Moses and Jesus would not have been born, had abortion been a possibility in biblical times.

In 1983, Jackson travelled to Syria to plead for the release of a captured American pilot, Lt Robert Goodman. His mission was successful, and greatly boosted his national profile.

With black youth unemployment running at around 50%, Jackson then announced a run for president.

His decision caused heartache for some of his natural supporters, including King’s widow, Coretta, who feared he would fail to win the Democratic Party’s nomination and damage the chances of other progressive candidates.

During the campaign, Jesse Jackson spoke about the “rainbow coalition”, a broad group of voters from a variety of races and beliefs who were traditionally disadvantaged and who, Jackson said, had been hurt by the policies of then-President Ronald Reagan, a Republican.

“Our flag is red, white, and blue, but our nation is a rainbow — red, yellow, brown, black, and white — and we’re all precious in God’s sight,” he said in a speech at the 1984 Democratic National Convention, where he called for the party to unify.

Jackson copyrighted the term and later founded a political group with the same name. The move irritated some members of the Black Panther organisation, who in the 1960s had used the term to describe an alliance between activists groups in Chicago.

While Jackson ultimately lost the Democratic nomination, his campaign had become a political and cultural phenomenon. In October 1984, he hosted Saturday Night Live – a popular weekly network television comedy programme.

His presidential bid also had a profound effect on Democrats. By winning more than 3 million votes and coming third during the primaries, he showed that a black candidate could rally nationwide support and possibly take the White House.

At the same time, by running on a liberal platform, he brought many of the issues important to the party’s left wing to the fore and gave them traction, such as universal healthcare and paying reparations to the descendants of slaves.

He had also pledged never to use nuclear weapons first and to slash defence spending if he became president — positions that seemed impossible at the height of the Cold War.

He tried for the White House again four years later and continued to campaign on a liberal agenda of higher taxes, increased public spending and universal, state-funded healthcare.

Once more, he made an impressive showing — taking an early lead over Michael Dukakis, the eventual nominee — but once more, he lost, this time after winning just under 7 million votes and 1,023 delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

Those delegates went on to back reforms to the party’s primary process that made it easier for insurgent candidacies like Jackson to compete for the party’s presidential nomination without backing from the Democratic establishment.

Controversial figure

In 1991, Jackson tried to repeat his Syrian triumph, and visited Iraq on the eve of the Gulf War to plead with Saddam Hussein to release Western hostages.

A year later, he decided against a third presidential run and, despite his suspicion of Bill Clinton’s centrist “Third Way” policies, lent his support to the former Arkansas governor.

When Clinton found his presidency in peril after the public learned about his affair with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern, he asked Jackson to counsel his family through the crisis.

Jackson said that, although Clinton had lied about the relationship, he did not deserve to be impeached for “high crimes”. Clinton had committed a “little crime”, he said.

In 2001, Jesse Jackson was publicly called to account for his own affair, when it was revealed he had had a relationship with a member of his staff and fathered a child.

Jackson promised to take leave to “revive my spirit and reconnect with my family”, but the speed with which he returned to public life damaged his credibility with some clergy across America.

He maintained a highly visible media profile with television shows and mercy missions, which some critics cast as self-promotion.

In March 2007, Jackson pledged his support for Barack Obama’s campaign to become the first African American in the White House but relations between the two men were initially strained, after Jackson criticised Obama for “talking down to black people”.

His remarks were picked up by a nearby microphone and Jackson later apologised for his “crude and hurtful remarks”. In the moments before Obama was due to make his victory speech in Chicago the following November, a television camera picked out Jackson in the audience with tears streaming down his cheeks.

Many of those watching suggested that Jackson’s success in boosting black turnout in previous presidential campaigns had helped ensure Obama’s victory.

He later backed the new president’s decision to support gay marriage, comparing the situation to the earlier struggle against laws in the country that had barred interracial marriage.

While he continued to be a political force, he faced strain at home. In 2013, his oldest son, Jesse Jackson Jnr, was convicted of using campaign money to fund his personal lifestyle and sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Five years later, Jesse Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and had to step down as leader of Rainbow/PUSH, the merged organisation of his two earlier groups.

Still, after George Floyd, an African-American man, was killed by police officers in 2020, Jesse Jackson travelled to Minneapolis to plead for criminal charges against the officers.

And he was a loud voice in favour of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, and for increasing the minimum wage. In 2024, Jackson applied for a presidential pardon for his son’s conviction, but was refused by then-President Joe Biden.

That year, the veteran campaigner also returned to the political realm he loved, making a rare appearance at the Democratic convention in Chicago, where the party officially nominated Kamala Harris for president.

High-profile delegates paid tribute to a man they said had done much to ensure a black woman had a significant chance of reaching the White House. Harris later lost the 2024 election to Donald Trump.

“We learned at his feet,” said Al Sharpton, a fellow veteran civil rights activist who had worked with Jesse Jackson at Operation Breadbasket decades earlier.

Pramila Jayapal, a congresswoman from Washington state, addressed him as she spoke at the convention, saying: “For every elected official we will see on that stage — we are here because you laid the path for us.”