The Blind Classroom AI-powered App for visually impaired students wins inaugural National ICT Innovations Award

* Runner-up is for interactive experiments for secondary school to enable learners conduct all sorts of experiments online

* The innovative ICT solutions from 20 nominations demonstrated strong local capacity to tackle real world challenges through technology

By Kondwani Magombo, MANA

A voice-based Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered App, The Blind Classroom, targeting visually impaired students to be at par the rest, has won the inaugural Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) National ICT Innovations Award.

It has been clinched by 24-year-old, Staff Nyoni, whose runner-up is Vison Thondoya (26) for his interactive experiments for secondary schools, an innovation meant to enable learners conduct all sorts of experiments online from wherever they are.

The top two winners from the 20 ICT innovators that were shortlisted for the competition from 260 applicants, will represent Malawi at the ‘AI for Good Global Summit’ in Geneva, Switzerland, in July 2026.

The awards initiative is MACRA’s new national flagship aimed at recognising, celebrating and promoting locally developed ICT innovations that support Malawi’s social and economic development.

MACRA Director General Mayamiko Nkoloma was of praise of all the innovations that were presented from the 20 shortlisted participants during the two-day event, saying Malawi needed more of such minds in order to help accelerate economic development.

The innovative ICT solutions spanned in education, agriculture, health, finance, among others which demonstrated strong local capacity to tackle real world challenges through technology.

Gracing the event, Minister of Information & Communications Technology, Shadric Namalomba commended the winners and he awarded each of the two with an iPhone handset, courtesy of President Peter Mutharika.

Namalomba said the President is proud of the innovators and that he has promised his support towards innovations: “The message from the President is that; he sees you, he has seen your talent and he is proud of your talent. As government we promise that we will walk with you, you are not alone.”

The Minister then challenged Malawi’s innovators to be go-getters and change the world positively by being part of a movement that is building solutions for the challenges the country is facing.

Meanwhile, from the top 20 innovators at the 2026 National ICT Innovation Awards, MACRA has nominated three innovators for the third cohort of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) ‘Generation Connect Youth Envoys’ programme (2026-2030).

The three nominees are Victoria Kankhobwe, Aubrey Kachinjika and Chrispine Kujingo, aged 24 and below, which is the age limit for the participation of the Generation Connect Youth Envoys — whose aim is to strengthen youth participation in digital transformation by contributing to national, regional, and global ICT initiatives that advance meaningful connectivity and inclusive digital development for the youth.

During the two-day event at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, the initiative also adopted a strategic and collaborative approach with other leading entities.

The highlight is when SPARC Systems Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Wisely Phiri zoomed in on its new SPARC Complex — a national hub for data centres, cybersecurity, and innovation, that focuses on capacity building, system integration, and startup incubation.

Established in 2013, the multiple award winning Malawian-owned SPARC Systems operates beyond the borders with offices in Zambia and Rwanda — employing over 1,000 people locally and globally.

SPARC Systems Limited, which is committed-to-excellency-in-community-development-in-Africa, delivers exceptional IT services, ensuring system security and maintaining operational continuity for its customers.

The company was established on same basis of ICT innovation, thus the CEO WIsely Phiri called on the government, private sector, academia, partners, and citizens to support local solutions and scale innovation for lasting national impact.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express