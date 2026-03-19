Telangana State Minister for Information Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy assures government’s commitment to welfare of journalists

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy addressing an Iftar gathering of journalists in Hyderabad, Republic of India

* He assured that challenges related to journalist accreditation would be addressed fairly, with inputs from the community taken into account by the Accreditation Committee, which was recently reshuffled

By Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui in Hyderabad, Telangana State, Republic of India

The Telangana State Information & Public Relations Minister, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday reassured the journalists’ community about the government’s commitment to the welfare of journalists, stressing that their issues would be addressed with positive developmental decisions soon.



The Minister was addressing a large gathering of journalists as the chief guest at a ‘Dawat-e-Iftar’ programme jointly organised by the Telangana State Working Journalists union (TUWJ) and the Telangana Urdu Working Journalists Federation (TUWJF) at the Suravaram Pratapareddy Auditorium, at Basheerbagh in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.

Minister Reddy highlighted the significance of Ramadan, observing that the holy month symbolises discipline, patience, service, and service to humanity. He appreciated the Telangana journalists for organising grand Iftar celebrations that promote communal harmony beyond caste and religious boundaries in the state.



The much-informed Information Minister Srinivas Reddy emphasised and appreciated the role of journalists in a democracy, describing them as a vital link between the government and the people — particularly in conveying welfare schemes to the public and hinted that the ‘Praja’ (People’s) Government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accords top priority to the welfare of the media fraternity.

He assured that challenges related to journalist accreditation would be addressed fairly, with inputs from the community taken into account by the Accreditation Committee, which was recently reshuffled.

He also reiterated that the government would take positive decisions on key demands such as housing plots, health cards, and accommodation facilities for the journalists.



Several prominent personalities who attended the event, including Telangana Media Academy chairman K Srinivas Reddy, former IJU president Devulapalli Amar, TUWJ president K. Virahat Ali, TUWJF president M A Majid, TUWJF general secretary Ghouse Mohiuddin, Etemaad Daily joint editor Aziz Ahmed, formerly senior editor-Times of India Ayoob Ali Khan, Siasat’s senior correspondent Mohammed Riyaz Ahmed, TUWJ general secretary K Ramnarayana, Restaurateur M.A. Majeed, CEO Pista House and a large number of print and electronic mediamen and women from the English, Urdu, Telugu and Hindi media and others.

The Minister Srinivas Reddy was handed a memento by Telangana Media Academy chairman Sreenivas Reddy. The minister felicitated the distinguished guests including Zafar Javeed, Sultan ul Uloom Education Society, K Virahat Ali, President, TUWJ and others.

Former acting chairman of Telangana State Legislative Council, Syed Amin Jafri, who is also a veteran journalist, graced the Iftar party, who presence was recognised by Minister Srinivas Reddy, who put a date in his mouth to break the fast at the appointed time.

The Minister fed dates to other dignitaries, which was much appreciated. The Iftar was followed by Maghrib prayers. Later, a dinner was hosted with delicious Haleem, Chicken Biryani, Mirch ka Saalan, and the Hyderabadi dessert Double ka Meetha.

* Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui is Consulting Editor for Diplomatic, Political and International Affairs, Maravi Express, Republic of Malawi, Africa