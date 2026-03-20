Sapitwa 4 Season 4 attracts K9.5 million sponsorship from Premier Bet

* Amplifying the most anticipated pre-season football tournament in Malawi for this year’s edition of being bigger and better

* The coming in of Premier Bet is strong testimony of the confidence that corporate world has on Sapitwa 4–Lead organiser—Chimwemwe Nyirenda

By Duncan Mlanjira

Premier Bet, the leader of sports betting and lotto games in Malawi, has partnered with Sapitwa 4 Football Tournament with a sponsorship of K9.5 million amplifying the Season 4 edition of being bigger and better.

The Premier Bet Sapitwa 4 Season 4 will take place at its traditional venue, Mulanje Park in Mulanje District on the weekend of March 28-29, 2026, after successful editions which took place in 2023, 2024 and 2025 at the same venue.



Sapitwa 4 is an initiative of Super League of Malawi (SULOM) Executive Member, Chimwemwe Nyirenda, and the Lead Organiser says: “When I started this Sapitwa 4, it came with the idea on how I can support the elite Malawi football clubs by creating a platform where they can prepare well before the forthcoming season.

“I’m happy that every season the tournament is getting better and competitive. The coming in of Premier Bet is testimony of the confidence that corporate world has on Sapitwa 4,” says Chimwemwe Nyirenda.

Is his remarks, Premier Bet Community Manager, Hamza Mgage says: “As Premier Bet, we are excited to partner Sapitwa 4 this year because as leading betting company in Malawi, most of customers love football.”

This has become the most anticipated pre-season football tournament in Malawi and the Season 4 will involve four Malawi’s elite league clubs; TNM Super League 2025 Champions, Mighty Wanderers, inaugural NBS National Division League (NDL) Champions, Red Lions; Castel Challenge Cup 2025 silver medalists) Dedza Dynamos; and TNM Super League 2025 7th-placed Ekhaya FC.

This is Wanderers’ first participation in the pre-season tournament as the other three took part before — Dedza Dynamos and Red Lions in its inaugural event in 2023 along with Mighty Tigers and Bangwe All Stars, who were the champions.

In 2024 edition, the four teams involved were Mulanje Park’s host team, FOMO FC; Mighty Tigers; Dedza Dynamos; and Bangwe All Stars, who again emerged the winners.

Ekhaya FC participated in last year’s tournament when they got promoted into the elite TNM Super League 2025, that has now been recommissioned as the FDH Bank Premiership.

The Season 3 was spiced by top elite league side, Nyasa Big Bullets, who emerged the winners in the edition that also had Mighty Tigers and Lilongwe-based Creck Sporting Club.

The Sapitwa 4’s objectives include assist the clubs to prepare well for upcoming football season by playing against their fellow top teams, this time for the now recommissioned FDH Bank Premiership.

It is also to provide a chance to football supporters in Mulanje and visiting enthusiasts to enjoy the Beautiful Game while at the same time it promotes Mulanje District as a hot tourism destination.

“We are happy that Sapitwa 4 pre-season is now in the 4th year and it is getting better and bigger,” says Lead Organiser, Nyirenda. “With the TNM Super League 2025 Champions, Mighty Wanderers — along with the inaugural NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) Champions, Red Lions joining this year this, the tournament has raised its stakes and profile higher.”

Red Lions, who got demoted from the elite league some four seasons ago, return having won the country’s inaugural second-tier football system, the NBS Bank NDL, along with second-placed Mitundu Baptist and 3rd-placed Baka City.

Baka City also return to the elite league having been demoted after the 2024 season along with FOMO FC and Bangwe All Stars. FOMO FC finished the NBS Bank NDL on 4th position while Bangwe All Stars ended on 7th.

Sapitwa 4 plays its part to create the excitement for the forthcoming season. According to the organisers, fans will be expected to pay K2,000 each on each Matchday.

Meanwhile, MBC has once more partnered with Sapitwa 4 as the official broadcaster, who will cover all 4 matches live on MBC TV 2 On-the-GO, MBC TV, MBC Radio 2 FM and MBC Digital.